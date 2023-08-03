Mickelson applauds Woods joining PGA tour policy board

LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson. Picture: Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images
Though he jumped ship to LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson was still happy to see Tiger Woods join the PGA Tour Policy Board as a player director.
“This is great to see,” Mickelson tweeted. “Players having equal representation on the board, Tiger getting more involved, and accountability across the board. Awesome news.”
As a player director, Woods has the authority to approve or decline any potential changes to the Tour. His appointment to the board comes in the wake of a wave of disappointment from multiple members of the Tour who are upset with PGA commissioner Jay Monahan and the proposed LIV-PGA merger.
“I am honoured to represent the players of the PGA Tour,” Woods said in a press release from the PGA Tour.
“This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players.
“The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love.”
Mickelson, 53, joined LIV in June 2022. He was a 45-time winner on the PGA Tour, including six Major championships.
Mickelson has yet to win on the LIV circuit. In his most recent event, he finished tied for 40th at LIV Golf Invitational London at the Centurion Club. He is now readying for LIV Golf Greenbrier, which begins on Friday in West Virginia.
Meanwhile, LIV Golf has removed senior official Ron Cross, who was in charge of securing venues and helped run tournaments for the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit.
The chief events officer, Cross was among the first hires when CEO and commissioner Greg Norman announced the league in November 2021.
“I am sincerely thankful for the opportunity to have been a part of launching LIV Golf,” Cross said.
“While surprised in the change in direction at this time, I remain incredibly proud of the job being done by my event delivery colleagues, LIV Golf team members, the players, caddies, venue and vendor partners to make LIV Golf a tremendous experience and wish them all the best for continued success.”
Cross helped the league play an eight-event schedule starting in June 2022, as well as the construction of a 14-event slate in 2023. The tour is in West Virginia this week for its 10th event of the season at The Old White at Greenbrier.
“Ron Cross played an important role in the launch of LIV Golf and the establishment of our tournaments,” a LIV Golf spokesperson said.
Cross is the latest LIV executive to exit, including Majed Al Sorour, who was MD and Golf Saudi CEO; COO Atul Khosla; and Matt Goodman, president of LIV franchises.
Cross had previously worked as an executive with the PGA Tour and Augusta National.
Field Level Media
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.