Wayde van Niekerk shows his class ahead of tough Norwegian assignment

World-record holder throws his hat into the ring again

04 June 2023 - 19:25 Sports staff
Wayde van Niekerk. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Wayde van Niekerk. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Wayde van Niekerk dished out another world-class performance as he won the men’s 400m at the Racers grand prix in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday night.

Van Niekerk crossed the line in 44.21 sec — slightly slower than the 44.17 he clocked at the national championships in Potchefstroom in early April — to underline that his comeback was truly under way.

The owner of the 43.03 400m world record again showed he is returning to form after injuring his right knee in 2017 as he ended way in front of Jamaican Zandrion Barnes, who finished second in a 44.90 personal best.

Van Niekerk’s time is the third-fastest so far in 2023, alongside American Rai Benjamin. 

Only Zambia’s Commonwealth Games champion, Muzala Samukonga, has been faster than the South African so far this year, hitting 43.91 in Gaborone in late April.

But Van Niekerk’s biggest test so far this season will come against a stacked 400m field at the Diamond League meet in Oslo on June 15.

His rivals include Samukonga, world championship silver and bronze medallists Kirani James of Grenada and Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith, also the European champion.

Also in the mix are Americans Champion Allison and Vernon Norwood.

Fellow-South African Luxolo Adams is down to race the 200m in Oslo.

