World table tennis champs under way in Durban

SA officially welcomed table tennis enthusiasts from all over the world with a stunning opening ceremony at the weekend showcasing Durban’s diverse cultures.
For the next eight days the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre will host the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Championship Finals.
Durban beat competition from Germany’s Düsseldorf to become the first African city to host the tournament since 1939.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube described it as a big win for the city.
“Our winning started on September 28 2020 when SA was awarded the rights to host the finals, becoming only the second African country to host this prestigious event since Egypt 84 years ago,” she said.
With an estimated global audience of more than 250-million from the 224-member associations of the ITTF and more than 600 athletes taking part in the 2023 edition, Dube-Ncube assured the world the country and the city had the necessary experience to host an event of such magnitude.
The dominance of Asian and European countries in the sport shows that table tennis is not as popular in Africa as it is in those parts of the world (SA is 93rd in world rankings) and the ITTF is seeking to close that gap.
“Having the World Championships hosted in Durban is not only a celebration of the sport but also a demonstration of our dedication to spreading the influence of table tennis across different continents and cultures,” ITTF president Petra Sorling said.
Yusuf Carrim, president of the SA Table Tennis Board, said the gap between the local athletes and the best in the world was wide, not because of ability but differences in training and opportunities to participate in global events.
“The potential is there, it is about making sure the investment is there in getting them to participate more internationally and exposing them to greater coaching techniques,” he said.
“Our key challenge is to be able to participate in these international events on an open system basis.”
Dube-Ncube said communities in townships and rural areas would benefit from the tournament through the three-year Social Cohesion Legacy Programme.
“This will be through training, coaching, infrastructure and other support being deployed to unearth the next world-class player from our province,” she said.
The tournament is played in five categories: men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
Players will be competing throughout the week in a knockout format until the final matches on Sunday.
World table tennis champs under way in Durban
Stunning opening ceremony showcases City’s diverse cultures
