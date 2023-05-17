Rune makes magic against off-colour Djokovic to reach Rome semifinals

Telkom’s share price plunges as much as 16%, leading JSE losses, as the group expects profit to plunge at least 85%
Holger Rune sent an off-colour Novak Djokovic tumbling out of the Italian Open on Wednesday as the talented Dane prevailed 6-2 4-6 6-2 in an epic battle against the defending champion to secure his place in the semifinals.
Rune outlasted Djokovic in three sets in last year’s Paris Masters final and the 20-year-old got off to the perfect start in search of another upset by breaking the world No 1 in the opening game of the match.
The seventh seed showcased his aggressive style and mixed up his game with some delicate drops to race ahead 4-1 as Djokovic looked uncomfortable in between points having admitted a day earlier that he was dealing with a physical issue.
Rune squandered a late breakpoint opportunity but the fast-fading Djokovic could not prevent him from closing out the first set as some sections of the crowd appeared to be in disbelief over the six-time champion’s struggles.
Djokovic took a painkiller midway through the second set and the 35-year-old roared back to life a short while later to go up 5-2 after a break and a hold, as Rune lost his cool over a line call by the chair umpire.
Rune, who launched an expletive-laden rant while receiving treatment for a right leg problem, responded with a break of his own but went on to surrender the set after a lengthy break in play due to rain.
Ferocious hitting from both players marked the start of the decider but a dominant Rune pounced on Djokovic’s serve en route to a 4-0 lead and completed a famous win on his own delivery in a rare spell of sunshine.
Djokovic will relinquish the top ranking to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz before the May 28-June 11 French Open, where the Serbian will look to claim a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title having gone level with Rafa Nadal by winning the Australian Open.
In the women’s draw, Paula Badosa meets 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the semifinals before a blockbuster clash between reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.
Reuters
Rune makes magic against off-colour Djokovic to reach Rome semifinals
The talented Dane prevails 6-2 4-6 6-2 in an epic battle against the defending champion
