Rune makes magic against off-colour Djokovic to reach Rome semifinals

The talented Dane prevails 6-2 4-6 6-2 in an epic battle against the defending champion

17 May 2023 - 19:37 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Holger Rune of Denmark celebrates winning match point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men's Singles quarter-final match on day ten of Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Holger Rune sent an off-colour Novak Djokovic tumbling out of the Italian Open on Wednesday as the talented Dane prevailed 6-2 4-6 6-2 in an epic battle against the defending champion to secure his place in the semifinals.

Rune outlasted Djokovic in three sets in last year’s Paris Masters final and the 20-year-old got off to the perfect start in search of another upset by breaking the world No 1 in the opening game of the match.

The seventh seed showcased his aggressive style and mixed up his game with some delicate drops to race ahead 4-1 as Djokovic looked uncomfortable in between points having admitted a day earlier that he was dealing with a physical issue.

Rune squandered a late breakpoint opportunity but the fast-fading Djokovic could not prevent him from closing out the first set as some sections of the crowd appeared to be in disbelief over the six-time champion’s struggles.

Djokovic took a painkiller midway through the second set and the 35-year-old roared back to life a short while later to go up 5-2 after a break and a hold, as Rune lost his cool over a line call by the chair umpire.

Rune, who launched an expletive-laden rant while receiving treatment for a right leg problem, responded with a break of his own but went on to surrender the set after a lengthy break in play due to rain.

Ferocious hitting from both players marked the start of the decider but a dominant Rune pounced on Djokovic’s serve en route to a 4-0 lead and completed a famous win on his own delivery in a rare spell of sunshine.

Djokovic will relinquish the top ranking to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz before the May 28-June 11 French Open, where the Serbian will look to claim a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title having gone level with Rafa Nadal by winning the Australian Open.

In the women’s draw, Paula Badosa meets 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the semifinals before a blockbuster clash between reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Reuters

