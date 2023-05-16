Alcaraz hopes to ‘reset’ for French Open after Rome shock

Bourse surrenders earlier gains as President Joe Biden prepares to host top congressional leaders
For the poor the state of the government is a little worse than merely annoying
Crisis in early reading ability a ‘generational catastrophe’
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Chain is a bit of an outlier in SA retail, but it has retained an incredibly loyal following
At less than 60%, the overall labour participation rate further emphasizes the fragility of the economy
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
Use of artificial intelligence to manipulate elections is a ‘significant area of concern’, Altman tells Senate hearing
Surely the PSL had enough time to arrange for the teams involved in the relegation battle to play their games simultaneously
As the 2023 hiking season gets under way, PAUL ASH reflects on hiking a legendary desert canyon
Carlos Alcaraz said he needs a few days to “reset” his mind ahead of the French Open after being dragged out of his comfort zone and stunned by Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan at the Italian Open on Monday.
The 20-year-old has been in superb form on clay, winning a title in Buenos Aires earlier in the season before triumphing in Barcelona and Madrid ahead of the Rome tournament.
But Alcaraz, who is set to leapfrog Novak Djokovic into top spot in the rankings and take the No 1 seeding at Roland Garros, struggled against world No 135 Marozsan to suffer only his second defeat on the surface this year.
“I was perfect physically. I just didn’t feel comfortable,” Alcaraz said. “He made me feel uncomfortable on court. He was aggressive all the time.
“It was tough for me to get into the match, into the rally. I made a lot of mistakes that I usually don’t make. Obviously, these days can happen and you have to handle it.
“In the second set I was close, I had my chances but didn’t take them. He was at the same level all the time. He deserves the win.”
Alcaraz said he was looking forward to some time off ahead of the year’s second Grand Slam, which starts on May 28.
“I’m going to rest a little bit. I need some days to reset my mind, to be fresh for Roland Garros,” Alcaraz said.
“Of course, to practice. That’s no secret. If I want to have good results in Paris, if I want to go to Paris in good shape, I have to practice.
“I couldn’t practice more than three or four days in a row. I’ve been playing so much. It’s going to be really helpful to have days at home practising and getting ready.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Alcaraz hopes to ‘reset’ for French Open after Rome shock
The 20-year-old lost against world No 135 Fabian Marozsan in only his second defeat on clay this year
Carlos Alcaraz said he needs a few days to “reset” his mind ahead of the French Open after being dragged out of his comfort zone and stunned by Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan at the Italian Open on Monday.
The 20-year-old has been in superb form on clay, winning a title in Buenos Aires earlier in the season before triumphing in Barcelona and Madrid ahead of the Rome tournament.
But Alcaraz, who is set to leapfrog Novak Djokovic into top spot in the rankings and take the No 1 seeding at Roland Garros, struggled against world No 135 Marozsan to suffer only his second defeat on the surface this year.
“I was perfect physically. I just didn’t feel comfortable,” Alcaraz said. “He made me feel uncomfortable on court. He was aggressive all the time.
“It was tough for me to get into the match, into the rally. I made a lot of mistakes that I usually don’t make. Obviously, these days can happen and you have to handle it.
“In the second set I was close, I had my chances but didn’t take them. He was at the same level all the time. He deserves the win.”
Alcaraz said he was looking forward to some time off ahead of the year’s second Grand Slam, which starts on May 28.
“I’m going to rest a little bit. I need some days to reset my mind, to be fresh for Roland Garros,” Alcaraz said.
“Of course, to practice. That’s no secret. If I want to have good results in Paris, if I want to go to Paris in good shape, I have to practice.
“I couldn’t practice more than three or four days in a row. I’ve been playing so much. It’s going to be really helpful to have days at home practising and getting ready.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
French Open top seed Alcaraz ‘focuses on tournament, not position’
Alcaraz set to reclaim No 1 spot in Rome after Madrid triumph
Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas to clinch back-to-back Barcelona titles
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.