Roberts bids to become the first to win the July as jockey and trainer

After several near-misses, he won the July in 1997 on David Ferraris’ runner, Super Quality

08 May 2023 - 14:40 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH

See It Again — the new favourite for the Durban July — could make history for trainer Michael Roberts if the colt wins SA’s most famous race on Saturday July 1.

It would mean Roberts, who celebrates his 69th birthday next week — would become the first person to win the July as a jockey and a trainer.

After several near-misses, Roberts finally won the July in 1997 on David Ferraris’ runner, Super Quality.

See It Again — 50-1 winner of the Cape Derby in February — could also provide Piere Strydom with a fairy-tale ending to his career by winning the July. After Saturday’s second place behind Charles Dickens in the Guineas, the popular jockey knows the son of Twice Over ticks a lot of boxes for the July.

The three-year-old — a relatively cheap purchase at R125,000 — was having his first outing since the Cape Derby and Roberts will know it was a top effort to get within two lengths of Candice Bass-Robinson’s star performer.

The reaction from Hollywoodbets — sponsors of the July — was to install See It Again as the new favourite at odds of 6.25-1. Next in the betting are Cousin Casey, Safe Passage and Without Question with this trio on offer at 8.33-1.

As stated in Monday’s column, there will be no support for Safe Passage after his no-show in the Drill Hall Stakes, but it is too early to write off Glen Kotzen’s runner, Cousin Casey.

It’s possible the Vercingetorix colt ran a bit flat in his second start since the Met and there has been criticism on racing websites about Grant van Niekerk's riding of last season's champion juvenile.

Van Niekerk faces 10 days on the sidelines after being handed a suspension in another province and it will be interesting to see if Glen Kotzen keeps faith with the young rider. He has partnered the colt in his last eight starts.

Gary Player, who bred and co-owns Dave The King, will be excited about the performance of his Global View colt who finished third in the Guineas about two-and-a-half lengths behind Charles Dickens.

Formerly in the care of Vaughan Marshall and now with Mike de Kock, Dave The King looks sure to be nominated for the Daily News 2000 and is looking a bargain buy at R175,000.

After his third behind Trip Of Fortune in the Horse Chestnut Stakes, some punters would have expected a top-three finish by Anfields Rocket in the Guineas but the highveld raider had to settle for fifth place. He looks an unlikely July winner for the sponsors, Hollywood Syndicate.

Rachel Venniker, who rides many horses for Roberts, travels to the Vaal on Tuesday for four mounts.

The pick of her rides could be Paul Matchett’s four-year-old, Lord Varys, who has been placed in his last three outings. She also has an each-way shout in the 10th race on Spring Will Come.

Selections

1st race: (7) Mvelelo (1) Captain Wara (5) Knockemstiff (11) No Filter

2nd race: (4) Hazlo Grande (1) Jet Dynasty (3) Futurewolff (5) Monsieur Chevelle

3rd race: (5) Manx Knight (10) Impression (4) Williamson (9) Every Cloud

4th race: (3) Idabelle (2) Spirit Princess (4) Antananarivo (1) Turnthebeataround

5th race: (1) Angel’s Wish (5) Pacific Express (3) Absolute Value (9) Go Dream Machine

6th race: (8) Set To Go (10) Smith And Wesson (7) Thunderstone (1) Mover And Shaker

7th race: (10) Tre Amici (3) Mini Coop (6) Stormy Seas (9) Axel Collins

8th race: (10) Lord Varys (11) Silent War (7) Calibre Crest (9) Blue Waters

9th race: (3) After Hours (10) Maboneng (2) Irontail (5) Batik

10th race: (3) Spring Will Come (9) Timbavati River (6) Conker The World (4) Rockingthetimeaway

