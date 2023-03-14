Championship field ready for St Francis Links test

The oil price recovery outweighs investor fears of US bank failures and inventory build-up
The president wants an active developmental state, but his presidency aborted 44% of its meetings last year
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
The private equity group, which has stakes in Brait and TymeBank, reported a 1.3% rise in its NAVPS in its interim results
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
The blueprint includes the creation of hubs housing chipmaking mega-plants, design houses and material suppliers
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
Nouveau riche aesthetics are giddily embraced here
As a big DP World Tour event comes to the Eastern Cape seaside village of St Francis Bay for the first time with this week’s SDC Championship, the main topics of discussion among the players are the impressive quality of the St Francis Links course, and Thursday’s wind forecast.
The Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour have brought an international golf tournament to this Jack Nicklaus signature course for the first time, and a course ranked fourth in SA has certainly caught the attention of the field. And so too the wind forecast for Thursday’s first round of gusts of up to 65km/h.
“It’s one of the best golf courses in the country,” young South African Casey Jarvis said during Tuesday’s pro-am. He knows this course well, having finished second in the 2022 SA PGA Championship here.
“It’s just a really good golf course, and a challenging one in the wind. It’s quite soft around the greens so doesn’t play like a true links, but the overall layout is good.”
Scotland’s Richie Ramsay was equally impressed after his first look at the course. “The landscape around here is beautiful and I’m really impressed with the course. It’s a gorgeous piece of property. You can see that if you’ve played this course before you will have an advantage. I’ve always loved coming down here to this part of the world.”
Ockie Strydom, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour this season, also has fond memories of the course where he finished second in a Sunshine Tour event in 2022.
“I’ve done well on this course in the past. I feel like this course owes me one and hopefully that’s this week. There are a lot of good players here, but we’ve all got the same job — to keep it low and under the wind.”
The wind can certainly turn this course into a proper test this week, and most of the field are already bracing themselves for the challenge it will bring.
“I’ve been watching the wind forecast, and especially the predictions for Thursday. You can definitely see the course has been built for a breeze and it’s no secret that this part of the country has wind that will flatten flagsticks. The wind will certainly change how this course plays. But I have to commend the greenkeeping staff because it’s in fantastic condition considering they’ve been in a long drought in this region,” said Brandon Stone.
“This is a great golf course, but it all depends on the conditions. I’m hoping for a bit of wind to test us all,” added Shaun Norris.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Championship field ready for St Francis Links test
Players are impressed by the quality of the course but worry about Thursday’s wind forecast
As a big DP World Tour event comes to the Eastern Cape seaside village of St Francis Bay for the first time with this week’s SDC Championship, the main topics of discussion among the players are the impressive quality of the St Francis Links course, and Thursday’s wind forecast.
The Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour have brought an international golf tournament to this Jack Nicklaus signature course for the first time, and a course ranked fourth in SA has certainly caught the attention of the field. And so too the wind forecast for Thursday’s first round of gusts of up to 65km/h.
“It’s one of the best golf courses in the country,” young South African Casey Jarvis said during Tuesday’s pro-am. He knows this course well, having finished second in the 2022 SA PGA Championship here.
“It’s just a really good golf course, and a challenging one in the wind. It’s quite soft around the greens so doesn’t play like a true links, but the overall layout is good.”
Scotland’s Richie Ramsay was equally impressed after his first look at the course. “The landscape around here is beautiful and I’m really impressed with the course. It’s a gorgeous piece of property. You can see that if you’ve played this course before you will have an advantage. I’ve always loved coming down here to this part of the world.”
Ockie Strydom, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour this season, also has fond memories of the course where he finished second in a Sunshine Tour event in 2022.
“I’ve done well on this course in the past. I feel like this course owes me one and hopefully that’s this week. There are a lot of good players here, but we’ve all got the same job — to keep it low and under the wind.”
The wind can certainly turn this course into a proper test this week, and most of the field are already bracing themselves for the challenge it will bring.
“I’ve been watching the wind forecast, and especially the predictions for Thursday. You can definitely see the course has been built for a breeze and it’s no secret that this part of the country has wind that will flatten flagsticks. The wind will certainly change how this course plays. But I have to commend the greenkeeping staff because it’s in fantastic condition considering they’ve been in a long drought in this region,” said Brandon Stone.
“This is a great golf course, but it all depends on the conditions. I’m hoping for a bit of wind to test us all,” added Shaun Norris.
Something different again from serial entrepreneur Adrian Gardiner
LIV Golf signs up 48 golfers for second season
LALI STANDER: Pro dough lures Yurav Premlall out of GolfRSA National Squad Tour to UK
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LALI STANDER: Sopping wet but happy — it’s Buhai on fire, after all
Three-way battle with McIlroy and Scheffler for No 1 fires Rahm up
Howell seizes $4m winner’s prize at LIV season opener
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.