Something different again from serial entrepreneur Adrian Gardiner

Serial entrepreneur turns hotel into hybrid on links of St Francis

09 March 2023 - 05:00 John Young

He’s managed a bus company and built swimming pools; he’s hired cranes and sold converted garage doors. Adrian Gardiner’s business versatility is again on show with a set of villas and apartments overlooking the St Francis Links golf course, where a major tournament will be played next week.

Before Covid, Gardiner’s hotel group had approvals to build on the hill overlooking the 18th hole, with views of St Francis Bay and the Kouga Mountains. Then, as Gardiner remembers, “the leisure industry completely collapsed”...

