Form Bloodstock secure top lot at Cape Yearling Sale

Consigned by Wilgerbosdrift, the son of The United States was auctioned for R850,000

27 February 2023 - 15:19 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH

Form Bloodstock, Bloodstock SA’s best client for many years, went to R850,000 to secure the top lot at Sunday’s Cape Yearling Sale held at Kenilworth racecourse.

Consigned by Wilgerbosdrift, the colt is a son of The United States whose daughter, The Charleston, won last Saturday’s Bloodstock SA Sales Cup at Kenilworth for the Candice Bass-Robinson stable.

The filly is owned by Team Valor and Brian Riley and cost R140,000 as a yearling, six times less than Sunday’s top lot.

The purchase of the Wilgerbosdrift-bred colt on Sunday contributed to Form Bloodstock topping the buyers list with an aggregate of R1.725m. Another notable buy was a son of Querari who they bought from Normandy Stud for R425,000.

The next biggest spenders were Central Route Trading (R1.59m) and Ashley Fortune Racing (R1.52m).

Owner Greg Bortz — who is leading Cape Racing out of choppy waters — bought the second highest lot bidding R800,000 for a daughter of leading stallion Gimmethegreenlight. The filly was consigned by Varsfontein Stud and is out of their well-performed mare, Secret Obsession.

Central Route trading were active in the market and their purchases included a son of the Japanese stallion, Danon Platina, who they secured with a bid of R400,000. The sire — a son of Deep Impact — was Japan’s champion two-year-old colt in 2014.

Kestorm Investents also liked what they saw in a son of Danon Platina and had to go to R600,000 to take home this yearling offered by Mauritzfontein stud.

Trainer Ashley Fortune is enjoying a successful season and has sent out 27 winners this term. She was a busy lady at the sale signing for nine yearlings at a total spend of more than R1.5m.

Fortune’s buys included a son of Buffalo Bill Cody with the Vaal-based trainer signing the sales ticket at R320,000.

Bass-Robinson will be disappointed that Charles Dickens failed to win Saturday’s SplashOut Cape Derby, but she soon put that behind her bidding R600,000 for a daughter of Var consigned by Varsfontein Stud.

Bass Racing ended up the fourth biggest buyer at the sale securing six yearlings at a cost of R1.42m.

Varsfontein had a successful sale and they also sold a Gimmethegreenlight colt to Zachary Bloch for R500,000.

The progeny of Vercingetorix are sought after at sales countrywide so it was no surprise when one of her daughters — offered by Mauritzfontein — was sold for R550,000. The buyer was Krishnan Nagendran.

A son of Vercingetorix was also one of Form Bloodstock’s three purchases and they went to R450,000 to acquire a yearling consigned by Millstream Farm (as agent).

When Bloodstock SA totted up the sums at the end of the sale they would have been happy with the figures which showed an aggregate of R25.5m and average of R170,100.

These were both higher than in 2022 when the aggregate was R22.5m and the average R155,655.

