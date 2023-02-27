Form Bloodstock secure top lot at Cape Yearling Sale

Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Masvosvere, Senior equity analyst
The progress towards achieving universal health coverage needs to remain on track
Naamsa calls urgent meeting on how SA should move forward with or without government support
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
Total order book stood at R16.1bn at the end of December with the lion’s share in mining
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
Bonds rise as Tinubu takes strong lead despite surprise result in Lagos
Dutch manager Erik ten Hag delivers silverware for the Red Devils in his first season
The move comes as several nations impose deadlines to phase out petrol-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.
Form Bloodstock, Bloodstock SA’s best client for many years, went to R850,000 to secure the top lot at Sunday’s Cape Yearling Sale held at Kenilworth racecourse.
Consigned by Wilgerbosdrift, the colt is a son of The United States whose daughter, The Charleston, won last Saturday’s Bloodstock SA Sales Cup at Kenilworth for the Candice Bass-Robinson stable.
The filly is owned by Team Valor and Brian Riley and cost R140,000 as a yearling, six times less than Sunday’s top lot.
The purchase of the Wilgerbosdrift-bred colt on Sunday contributed to Form Bloodstock topping the buyers list with an aggregate of R1.725m. Another notable buy was a son of Querari who they bought from Normandy Stud for R425,000.
The next biggest spenders were Central Route Trading (R1.59m) and Ashley Fortune Racing (R1.52m).
Owner Greg Bortz — who is leading Cape Racing out of choppy waters — bought the second highest lot bidding R800,000 for a daughter of leading stallion Gimmethegreenlight. The filly was consigned by Varsfontein Stud and is out of their well-performed mare, Secret Obsession.
Central Route trading were active in the market and their purchases included a son of the Japanese stallion, Danon Platina, who they secured with a bid of R400,000. The sire — a son of Deep Impact — was Japan’s champion two-year-old colt in 2014.
Kestorm Investents also liked what they saw in a son of Danon Platina and had to go to R600,000 to take home this yearling offered by Mauritzfontein stud.
Trainer Ashley Fortune is enjoying a successful season and has sent out 27 winners this term. She was a busy lady at the sale signing for nine yearlings at a total spend of more than R1.5m.
Fortune’s buys included a son of Buffalo Bill Cody with the Vaal-based trainer signing the sales ticket at R320,000.
Bass-Robinson will be disappointed that Charles Dickens failed to win Saturday’s SplashOut Cape Derby, but she soon put that behind her bidding R600,000 for a daughter of Var consigned by Varsfontein Stud.
Bass Racing ended up the fourth biggest buyer at the sale securing six yearlings at a cost of R1.42m.
Varsfontein had a successful sale and they also sold a Gimmethegreenlight colt to Zachary Bloch for R500,000.
The progeny of Vercingetorix are sought after at sales countrywide so it was no surprise when one of her daughters — offered by Mauritzfontein — was sold for R550,000. The buyer was Krishnan Nagendran.
A son of Vercingetorix was also one of Form Bloodstock’s three purchases and they went to R450,000 to acquire a yearling consigned by Millstream Farm (as agent).
When Bloodstock SA totted up the sums at the end of the sale they would have been happy with the figures which showed an aggregate of R25.5m and average of R170,100.
These were both higher than in 2022 when the aggregate was R22.5m and the average R155,655.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Form Bloodstock secure top lot at Cape Yearling Sale
Consigned by Wilgerbosdrift, the son of The United States was auctioned for R850,000
Form Bloodstock, Bloodstock SA’s best client for many years, went to R850,000 to secure the top lot at Sunday’s Cape Yearling Sale held at Kenilworth racecourse.
Consigned by Wilgerbosdrift, the colt is a son of The United States whose daughter, The Charleston, won last Saturday’s Bloodstock SA Sales Cup at Kenilworth for the Candice Bass-Robinson stable.
The filly is owned by Team Valor and Brian Riley and cost R140,000 as a yearling, six times less than Sunday’s top lot.
The purchase of the Wilgerbosdrift-bred colt on Sunday contributed to Form Bloodstock topping the buyers list with an aggregate of R1.725m. Another notable buy was a son of Querari who they bought from Normandy Stud for R425,000.
The next biggest spenders were Central Route Trading (R1.59m) and Ashley Fortune Racing (R1.52m).
Owner Greg Bortz — who is leading Cape Racing out of choppy waters — bought the second highest lot bidding R800,000 for a daughter of leading stallion Gimmethegreenlight. The filly was consigned by Varsfontein Stud and is out of their well-performed mare, Secret Obsession.
Central Route trading were active in the market and their purchases included a son of the Japanese stallion, Danon Platina, who they secured with a bid of R400,000. The sire — a son of Deep Impact — was Japan’s champion two-year-old colt in 2014.
Kestorm Investents also liked what they saw in a son of Danon Platina and had to go to R600,000 to take home this yearling offered by Mauritzfontein stud.
Trainer Ashley Fortune is enjoying a successful season and has sent out 27 winners this term. She was a busy lady at the sale signing for nine yearlings at a total spend of more than R1.5m.
Fortune’s buys included a son of Buffalo Bill Cody with the Vaal-based trainer signing the sales ticket at R320,000.
Bass-Robinson will be disappointed that Charles Dickens failed to win Saturday’s SplashOut Cape Derby, but she soon put that behind her bidding R600,000 for a daughter of Var consigned by Varsfontein Stud.
Bass Racing ended up the fourth biggest buyer at the sale securing six yearlings at a cost of R1.42m.
Varsfontein had a successful sale and they also sold a Gimmethegreenlight colt to Zachary Bloch for R500,000.
The progeny of Vercingetorix are sought after at sales countrywide so it was no surprise when one of her daughters — offered by Mauritzfontein — was sold for R550,000. The buyer was Krishnan Nagendran.
A son of Vercingetorix was also one of Form Bloodstock’s three purchases and they went to R450,000 to acquire a yearling consigned by Millstream Farm (as agent).
When Bloodstock SA totted up the sums at the end of the sale they would have been happy with the figures which showed an aggregate of R25.5m and average of R170,100.
These were both higher than in 2022 when the aggregate was R22.5m and the average R155,655.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Illegal betting market among bars facing horse racing, Asian conference told
Two superstars expected to light up racing in SA and UK
Koster predicts Kommetdieding can make his mark in the stallion ranks
De Melo could have Dettori as rival in California
Gold Rush result continues Viljoen’s run of good luck
Charl Pretorius tackles tough subject in horse racing book
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.