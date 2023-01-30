Bass-Robinson not worried about Rockpool in Cape Derby

Investors are braced for a busy week of earnings and interest rates decisions from the Fed, ECB and Bank of England
It's been a successful first half of the season for Candice Bass-Robinson, who is in fourth place in the national trainers log, but she will not have enjoyed watching the Snaith stable plunder the big prizes at Saturday’s meeting at Kenilworth.
Bass-Robinson didn’t return home empty-handed as her four-year-old filly, Going Up, won the third race but her remaining 15 runners failed to make an impact.
In contrast, Justin Snaith’s stable won three big prizes — the WSB Met, the R7.5m Gold Rush and the New Turf Carriers Western Cape Stayers.
Nevertheless, Bass-Robinson is looking forward to taking on the Snaith juggernaut in next month’s 2,000m Cape Derby with her talented three-year-old, Charles Dickens. The race is scheduled for February 25.
Interviewed in Sporting Post on how Charles Dickens might fare against Politician Stakes winner Rockpool, Bass-Robinson said: “He [Rockpool] will need to improve further.
“Charles Dickens is well and the decision has been made that we would run him in the Derby at the end of February. We always respect quality opposition and naturally Rockpool looks a lovely horse with scope.”
After a disappointing run in the Paddock Stakes, Bass-Robinson’s 10-time winner, Marina, failed to shape in the Met finishing 15th, more than five lengths behind the winner.
One race which slipped through the hands of the Snaith team was the Majorca Stakes where Captain’s Ransom — sent off the 4-10 favourite — was beaten by Mike de Kock’s runner, Desert Miracle.
Though the Met tote dividend about Jet Dark (R3.50) was again poor compared to the SP of 4-1, the Majorca produced an amazing exacta dividend for punters. The grade 1 race looked a straight match between Captain's Ransom and Desert Miracle yet the exacta paid an astonishing R13,50.
De Kock was understandably all smiles after the race and he’ll have been delighted to get this win on the board after a frustrating run of places by the well-bred daughter of Dynasty.
Christophe Soumillon was riding the filly for the second time but — realising he could be hampered if electing to make his run down the outside — the Belgian switched in to make his challenge and his mount responded to his urgings to get the better of the favourite.
The result certainly consigned many Pick Six tickets to the bin and Soumillon delivered another nail in the coffin in this exotic bet when Glen Kotzen’s long-shot, Rascova, won the sixth race, the Summer Juvenile Stakes.
Kotzen was probably surprised that Rascova got the better of stablemate Golden Tatjana, the mount of Grant van Niekerk. The Cape rider had a frustrating meeting compounded by picking up a 14-day ban for causing interference on Cousin Casey in the Met.
Bass-Robinson not worried about Rockpool in Cape Derby
Trainer is confident about the chances of favourite Charles Dickens
Roberts hopes Do It Again’s relative can shine at Kenilworth
Charles Dickens suffers the same fate as Baaeed in surprise defeat
Charles Dickens needs a Messi finish to take Cape Guineas
