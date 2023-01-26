Rascallion best long-shot against Crawford filly in Met

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Numerous government reforms are reshaping the landscape and investors are waking up to the opportunities
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Modise was named group chief strategy and sustainability officer in mid-2022 putting her front and centre of challenging issues ranging from ESG to transformation
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Two months ago the three-year-old filly Make It Snappy was no more on the radar for the WSB Met than Morocco for the Fifa World Cup.
What a difference a few weeks make with the former now favourite for the Cape’s premier race and the West African country making the semifinals in Qatar.
Since her win in the Paddock Stakes there has been an avalanche of money for Make It Snappy who goes to post at Kenilworth the winner of four of her five starts.
Trainer Brett Crawford knows he’s got a lot in his favour on Saturday despite the fact only one three-year-old filly (Oh Susanna 2017) has won the Met in the last 100 years. His runner is well drawn, has a light weight and a top jockey in the saddle.
Jet Dark — second in this race last year — renews rivalry with last year’s victor, Kommetdieding, and there was precious little to choose between the pair in the King’s Plate. It could be the same story on Saturday.
While Jet Dark found Sparkling Water three lengths too good in the Durban July, Justin Snaith’s eight-time winner is now 4kg better off with Mike de Kock’s mare.
That said, there was a lot to like about Sparkling Water’s Paddock Stakes run when the five-year-old stayed on stoutly to finish two lengths behind Make It Snappy. The two meet on the same weight terms.
Trainer Glen Kotzen must have cursed when Cousin Casey drew a wide gate as his colt had run well — also from a shocking draw — when second to Charles Dickens in the Cape Guineas. If Grant van Niekerk overcomes this disadvantage, the son of Vercingetorix can take a hand in the finish.
It’s worth remembering that Vaughan Marshall has won two of the last nine runnings of the Met (Hill Fifty Four 2014 and One World 2020) and the veteran trainer’s duo of Rascallion and Linebacker are both upset material.
Efforts to determine whether Corne Orffer, who rides the majority of horses for this stable, had the choice of rides proved unsuccessful. If he did have the choice, Linebacker is no forlorn hope when you consider he was a close-up third behind Kommetdieding in last year’s Met.
Rascallion is reunited with Sean Veale who didn’t get the smoothest of passages when fifth in the 2021 Durban July and his recent Premier Trophy win suggested he’s peaked at just the right time. A wide gate is the major concern.
As far as Al Muthana is concerned, it’s worth remembering when Ricky Maingard won the 1985 Queen’s Plate with Wolf Power the grey went onto capture the Met three weeks later. Piere Strydom says he’s not worried about the Aussie-bred gelding’s draw of 12 of the 19 runners.
Jockey JP van der Merwe won the 2016 Met on Smart Call and his mount, Universal, is also very much in the mix following his close fourth behind Rascallion in the Premier's Trophy. With only three starts since his second in last season’s Cape Derby, Adam Marcus’s charge is going to strip a fresh horse.
Drawn on the inside in stall one, Isivunguvungu looks a big player in the Cape Flying Championship though Princess Calla fully deserves her position as favourite. All of the Azzie quartet, Stipelik, Alesian Chief and Gimme A Prince have chances and punters may need to load up in this leg of the Pick Six.
Paddy Kruyer could kick off proceedings by winning the opener with Apple Catcher though it’s a slight worry there was no support for the daughter of Pomodoro on her debut. The same stable has a shout with Mulberry Street in the last race in which Strawberry Light looks overpriced at 6-1.
KENILWORTH SELECTIONS
Dave Mollett’s Met Choice
1 (2) MAKE IT SNAPPY
2. (17) RASCALLION
3. (4) JET DARK
4. (5) SPARKLING WATER
1st Race: (2) Apple Catcher (6) Head Girl (9) Jazz Diva (8) Hundredfifthavenue
2nd Race: (9) Carriacou (1) Green Falcon (2) Seattlegreenlight (4) On Board
3rd Race: (7) Live My Life (6) Going Up (8) Oscar’s Winner (5) Veronica Mars
4th Race: (3) Captain’s Ransom (2) Desert Miracle (4) Silver Darling (6) Ciao Bella
5th Race: (3) Gimme More Time (1) Future Turn (13) Nevada King (14) Tothemoonandback
6th Race: (5) The Abdicator (8) William West (1) Golden Sickle (3) Noon Day Gun
7th Race: (3) King Regent (15) Time Fo Orchids (11) Winter Greeting (6) Seeking The One
8th Race: (1) Isivunguvungu (16) Princess Calla (9) Master Archie (5) Alesian Chief
10th Race: (12) Chrome Yellow (6) Nebraas (2) Senso Unico (9) Silver Host
11th Race: (11) Veldskoen (10) Dance Variety (9) Kitchakal (12) Michael Faraday
12th Race: (2) Strawberry Light (15) Mulberry Street (12) Flying First (8) Copper View
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rascallion best long-shot against Crawford filly in Met
Since her win in the Paddock Stakes there has been an avalanche of money for Make It Snappy
Two months ago the three-year-old filly Make It Snappy was no more on the radar for the WSB Met than Morocco for the Fifa World Cup.
What a difference a few weeks make with the former now favourite for the Cape’s premier race and the West African country making the semifinals in Qatar.
Since her win in the Paddock Stakes there has been an avalanche of money for Make It Snappy who goes to post at Kenilworth the winner of four of her five starts.
Trainer Brett Crawford knows he’s got a lot in his favour on Saturday despite the fact only one three-year-old filly (Oh Susanna 2017) has won the Met in the last 100 years. His runner is well drawn, has a light weight and a top jockey in the saddle.
Jet Dark — second in this race last year — renews rivalry with last year’s victor, Kommetdieding, and there was precious little to choose between the pair in the King’s Plate. It could be the same story on Saturday.
While Jet Dark found Sparkling Water three lengths too good in the Durban July, Justin Snaith’s eight-time winner is now 4kg better off with Mike de Kock’s mare.
That said, there was a lot to like about Sparkling Water’s Paddock Stakes run when the five-year-old stayed on stoutly to finish two lengths behind Make It Snappy. The two meet on the same weight terms.
Trainer Glen Kotzen must have cursed when Cousin Casey drew a wide gate as his colt had run well — also from a shocking draw — when second to Charles Dickens in the Cape Guineas. If Grant van Niekerk overcomes this disadvantage, the son of Vercingetorix can take a hand in the finish.
It’s worth remembering that Vaughan Marshall has won two of the last nine runnings of the Met (Hill Fifty Four 2014 and One World 2020) and the veteran trainer’s duo of Rascallion and Linebacker are both upset material.
Efforts to determine whether Corne Orffer, who rides the majority of horses for this stable, had the choice of rides proved unsuccessful. If he did have the choice, Linebacker is no forlorn hope when you consider he was a close-up third behind Kommetdieding in last year’s Met.
Rascallion is reunited with Sean Veale who didn’t get the smoothest of passages when fifth in the 2021 Durban July and his recent Premier Trophy win suggested he’s peaked at just the right time. A wide gate is the major concern.
As far as Al Muthana is concerned, it’s worth remembering when Ricky Maingard won the 1985 Queen’s Plate with Wolf Power the grey went onto capture the Met three weeks later. Piere Strydom says he’s not worried about the Aussie-bred gelding’s draw of 12 of the 19 runners.
Jockey JP van der Merwe won the 2016 Met on Smart Call and his mount, Universal, is also very much in the mix following his close fourth behind Rascallion in the Premier's Trophy. With only three starts since his second in last season’s Cape Derby, Adam Marcus’s charge is going to strip a fresh horse.
Drawn on the inside in stall one, Isivunguvungu looks a big player in the Cape Flying Championship though Princess Calla fully deserves her position as favourite. All of the Azzie quartet, Stipelik, Alesian Chief and Gimme A Prince have chances and punters may need to load up in this leg of the Pick Six.
Paddy Kruyer could kick off proceedings by winning the opener with Apple Catcher though it’s a slight worry there was no support for the daughter of Pomodoro on her debut. The same stable has a shout with Mulberry Street in the last race in which Strawberry Light looks overpriced at 6-1.
KENILWORTH SELECTIONS
Dave Mollett’s Met Choice
1 (2) MAKE IT SNAPPY
2. (17) RASCALLION
3. (4) JET DARK
4. (5) SPARKLING WATER
1st Race: (2) Apple Catcher (6) Head Girl (9) Jazz Diva (8) Hundredfifthavenue
2nd Race: (9) Carriacou (1) Green Falcon (2) Seattlegreenlight (4) On Board
3rd Race: (7) Live My Life (6) Going Up (8) Oscar’s Winner (5) Veronica Mars
4th Race: (3) Captain’s Ransom (2) Desert Miracle (4) Silver Darling (6) Ciao Bella
5th Race: (3) Gimme More Time (1) Future Turn (13) Nevada King (14) Tothemoonandback
6th Race: (5) The Abdicator (8) William West (1) Golden Sickle (3) Noon Day Gun
7th Race: (3) King Regent (15) Time Fo Orchids (11) Winter Greeting (6) Seeking The One
8th Race: (1) Isivunguvungu (16) Princess Calla (9) Master Archie (5) Alesian Chief
10th Race: (12) Chrome Yellow (6) Nebraas (2) Senso Unico (9) Silver Host
11th Race: (11) Veldskoen (10) Dance Variety (9) Kitchakal (12) Michael Faraday
12th Race: (2) Strawberry Light (15) Mulberry Street (12) Flying First (8) Copper View
Snaith stable sends 34 horses to Met meeting
Make It Snappy Met price slashed after booking of De Melo
Punters should hold their horses in wide-open Met
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Snaith stable sends 34 horses to Met meeting
July winner Sparkling Water the forgotten horse in Cape Met
Make It Snappy Met price slashed after booking of De Melo
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.