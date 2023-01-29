Birkett extends staggering unbeaten record at Drak Challenge

Optimism about China has coincided with apparent signs of subsiding global inflation, though it’s still a long way from levels targeted by central banks
The extent of the damage to SA’s finances will largely depend on how and when the blackouts cease.
ANC president says whistle-blowers are not being protected
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa uses the party's annual lekgotla to map the way forward ahead of the 2024 national elections
Competitors from other parts of the world do not appear to be subjected to the challenges that SA companies face in Africa, minister says
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Central bank grants more time amid a shortage of the new notes that could affect businesses and millions of Nigerians
Serbian crushes Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Underberg — Andy Birkett completed a flawless final stage of the N3TC Drak Challenge canoe marathon on Sunday to extend his unbroken winning streak at the uMzimkhulu classic to nine consecutive victories.
Racing in cool, overcast conditions, in sharp contrast to Saturday’s sweltering heat, Birkett used his accumulated knowledge of the river to master the demanding technical medium-level river conditions and race away alone to win by more than two minutes from a charging under-23 world champ, Hamish Lovemore, who vaulted past under-23 winner Matt Fenn.
“It was such an awesome race this year,” said Birkett. “It was such a great level, with enough water to get down everything.
“It was chilly today [Sunday], in contrast to the conditions we had on the first day,” the East London world champ added.
The win extends his record as the race’s most successful male paddler and now draws him level with Abby Solms, whose nine wins in the women’s division made her the race’s most successful elite athlete.
Lovemore wrapped up the silver medal, marking his return to the popular race for the first time since 2019, while Fenn was full value for his podium finish. Hank McGregor finished fourth, with Sam Butcher in fifth.
Troubles on the final stage saw Rob Butcher drop back through the junior field, allowing Luke Salmon to claim the Gara paddle prize for the first under-18 boy home, with Asibabale Mpambani second.
Deep satisfaction was etched on the face of Christie Mackenzie as she added a maiden Drak victory to her impressive CV of results.
As she powered away unchallenged at the front of the women’s race, she easily navigated the new rapid at the end of the race to finish with a cushion of more than five minutes over Bridgitte Hartley, with Umhlanga teenager Saskia Hockly completing the stellar women’s podium.
Underberg local Scotty Little raced into the top 10 overall and was one of seven under-23 paddlers to finish in the top 10.
At the other end of the age categories, Colin Simpkins scrambled into the top 100 overall and in the process finished his 27th Drak, moving him to the top of the Drak Trouts list, while canoeing icon Owen Hemmingway completed his 26th Drak.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Birkett extends staggering unbeaten record at Drak Challenge
The win pushes his unbroken streak at the uMzimkhulu classic to nine consecutive victories
Underberg — Andy Birkett completed a flawless final stage of the N3TC Drak Challenge canoe marathon on Sunday to extend his unbroken winning streak at the uMzimkhulu classic to nine consecutive victories.
Racing in cool, overcast conditions, in sharp contrast to Saturday’s sweltering heat, Birkett used his accumulated knowledge of the river to master the demanding technical medium-level river conditions and race away alone to win by more than two minutes from a charging under-23 world champ, Hamish Lovemore, who vaulted past under-23 winner Matt Fenn.
“It was such an awesome race this year,” said Birkett. “It was such a great level, with enough water to get down everything.
“It was chilly today [Sunday], in contrast to the conditions we had on the first day,” the East London world champ added.
The win extends his record as the race’s most successful male paddler and now draws him level with Abby Solms, whose nine wins in the women’s division made her the race’s most successful elite athlete.
Lovemore wrapped up the silver medal, marking his return to the popular race for the first time since 2019, while Fenn was full value for his podium finish. Hank McGregor finished fourth, with Sam Butcher in fifth.
Troubles on the final stage saw Rob Butcher drop back through the junior field, allowing Luke Salmon to claim the Gara paddle prize for the first under-18 boy home, with Asibabale Mpambani second.
Deep satisfaction was etched on the face of Christie Mackenzie as she added a maiden Drak victory to her impressive CV of results.
As she powered away unchallenged at the front of the women’s race, she easily navigated the new rapid at the end of the race to finish with a cushion of more than five minutes over Bridgitte Hartley, with Umhlanga teenager Saskia Hockly completing the stellar women’s podium.
Underberg local Scotty Little raced into the top 10 overall and was one of seven under-23 paddlers to finish in the top 10.
At the other end of the age categories, Colin Simpkins scrambled into the top 100 overall and in the process finished his 27th Drak, moving him to the top of the Drak Trouts list, while canoeing icon Owen Hemmingway completed his 26th Drak.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Drak champ Andy Birkett still the man to beat
Birkett’s name firmly in the hat for the Fish
SA canoeist Andy Birkett wins another singles world title
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.