×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Investec continues its winning streak at Global Private Banking Awards

Investec recognised as 'Best Private Bank and Wealth Manager in SA' — for the 10th year in a row

10 November 2022 - 15:23
Sponsored
Investec's Cumesh Moodliar (left) and Henry Blumenthal (centre) accept the 'Best Private Bank and Wealth Manager in SA' award from Yuri Bender, editor in chief of the Financial Times of London, at the Global Private Banking Awards in London on November 3 2022. Picture: Supplied/Investec
Investec's Cumesh Moodliar (left) and Henry Blumenthal (centre) accept the 'Best Private Bank and Wealth Manager in SA' award from Yuri Bender, editor in chief of the Financial Times of London, at the Global Private Banking Awards in London on November 3 2022. Picture: Supplied/Investec

“Client-centricity” is what Cumesh Moodliar, Investec's head of Private Banking in SA, believes was the deciding factor behind Investec being named “Best Private Bank and Wealth Manager in SA” by the Financial Times of London at the 2022 Global Private Banking Awards.

It's the 10th year in a row that Investec has received this particular honour at this annual awards ceremony, where it was also celebrated for being the “Best Private Bank and Wealth Manager in Africa for Philanthropy Services”.

These awards are the latest in a string of similar accolades, which recognise Investec’s unique offering of private banking and wealth management services under one roof.

Such honours include being ranked the “Best Private Bank and Wealth Manager” in the 2022 Euromoney Private Bank and Wealth Management Survey — also for the 10th year in a row — and winning the “Best Private Bank for use of Technology, Africa” accolade at the 2022 FT Wealth Tech Awards. 

A greater set of challenges needs a holistic multigenerational solution

“A strong relationship with clients to get them through these volatile and uncertain times is more important than ever,” says Moodliar. “What’s changed is that clients now have a larger set of challenges in their lives when it comes to managing their banking and wealth.” 

“This calls for the bringing together of specialists to meet our clients’ varied and multifaceted needs which is why we’ve evolved from separate banking and investment businesses for the individual, to becoming a holistic, multigenerational solutions provider,” he says.

To meet our clients’ varied and multifaceted needs,  Investec has evolved from separate banking and investment businesses for the individual, to becoming a holistic, multigenerational solutions provider
Cumesh Moodliar, Investec's head of Private Banking in SA

Investec Private Bank and Investec Wealth & Investment, together with the international teams in the UK, Switzerland, Mauritius and the Channel Islands united to create Investec One Place in 2014.

“This remains a distinctive solution that encompasses banking, wealth management and legacy management services, locally and internationally, to clients based domestically and abroad,” says Joubert Hay, CEO of Investec Wealth & Investment SA. 

“In essence, clients and their families partner with dedicated private bankers and wealth managers who connect them to specialists across the business based on their needs, including structured property finance and private capital consultants, stockbrokers, life insurance advisers and a tax and fiduciary team.”  

A world of complexity needs specific skills and capabilities

This is especially relevant when it comes to the growing trend for South African families to be spread out across a number of jurisdictions. 

“Grandparents may live in SA, while the children and grandchildren may live in different countries, each with its own tax and estate planning laws. So as bankers and wealth managers we need to both understand these complexities and be able to offer a holistic multigenerational solution that encompasses everything from personal banking to estate planning,” says Henry Blumenthal, chair of Investec Wealth & Investment SA. 

The solutions needed for a changing world

Hay says that different investors and generations will bring a different perspective to the discussion of asset allocation.

“We see an increasing insistence among our clients that their wealth is deployed in an impactful and sustainable way,” he says.  “It’s not just younger investors that are concerned about environmental and social issues. Older investors increasingly believe it’s their role to leave a legacy, by ensuring their wealth is channelled into investments they believe will contribute to creating a better world.”

This article was paid for by Investec.

ALSO READ:

How important is adaptation finance for a just transition?

SPONSORED | Investec analyses this and other critical questions about adaptation finance — one of the key themes of the UN Climate Change Conference ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Watershed moment for SA infrastructure

SPONSORED | Dynamic partnerships in the industry are producing fertile ground for multi-billion rand construction projects says Investec
Companies
7 months ago

SA’s energy crisis: A brighter future on the horizon?

SPONSORED | Possibilities now abound for businesses to generate not just power but also societal benefits and long-term profits, says Investec
Companies
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Confess if you want forgiveness, Wiese tells ...
Companies
2.
Ethos Private Equity spins out black-owned ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Platinum war hots up with offer for Northam
Companies / Mining
4.
Sappi pays out after a record year
Companies / Industrials
5.
Montauk Renewables soars on higher gas prices
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.