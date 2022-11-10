Investec continues its winning streak at Global Private Banking Awards

“Client-centricity” is what Cumesh Moodliar, Investec's head of Private Banking in SA, believes was the deciding factor behind Investec being named “Best Private Bank and Wealth Manager in SA” by the Financial Times of London at the 2022 Global Private Banking Awards.

It's the 10th year in a row that Investec has received this particular honour at this annual awards ceremony, where it was also celebrated for being the “Best Private Bank and Wealth Manager in Africa for Philanthropy Services”.

These awards are the latest in a string of similar accolades, which recognise Investec’s unique offering of private banking and wealth management services under one roof.

Such honours include being ranked the “Best Private Bank and Wealth Manager” in the 2022 Euromoney Private Bank and Wealth Management Survey — also for the 10th year in a row — and winning the “Best Private Bank for use of Technology, Africa” accolade at the 2022 FT Wealth Tech Awards.

A greater set of challenges needs a holistic multigenerational solution

“A strong relationship with clients to get them through these volatile and uncertain times is more important than ever,” says Moodliar. “What’s changed is that clients now have a larger set of challenges in their lives when it comes to managing their banking and wealth.”

“This calls for the bringing together of specialists to meet our clients’ varied and multifaceted needs which is why we’ve evolved from separate banking and investment businesses for the individual, to becoming a holistic, multigenerational solutions provider,” he says.