Russian Comrades winner Morozova apologises for court wrangle

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation and interest rates at last week’s Jackson Hole conference are still weighing on investors
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
A strike certificate has been issued and management has 30 days to table a revised offer
The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
Investment company cannot afford to remain a minority shareholder in oil block off Namibia
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
MPLA wins a 51% majority but opposition Unita is challenging result
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
Alexandra Morozova apologised for the drama ahead of Sunday’s Comrades Marathon, where she won the women’s race at a canter.
The Russian athlete had forced the Comrades Marathon Association’s (CMA) hand, via a Pietermaritzburg high court urgent interdict, to allow her and her compatriots to participate in the world-famous KwaZulu-Natal ultra-marathon.
On Friday, when it looked as if Russian runners would be barred from the race because of their country’s invasion of Ukraine, Morozova decided to go the legal route.
She won her case and ended up running as an “international”. A runner-up in 2019 and 2017, the woman who finished third in 2018 ran away with the title on Sunday. Her time of 6hr 12 min 42 sec was 12 min faster than second-placed Dominika Stelmach of Poland.
Speaking through a translator at the post-race media conference deep in the bowels of Moses Mabhida Stadium, Morozova expressed her regret at how things unfolded, without going into detail. “I am very emotional, and I am sorry for any inconvenience I caused before the race — I appreciate the support I got.”
Not that she had much to apologise for. After all, it was the CMA that had accepted the entries from Morozova and her compatriots. The organisers’ decision to exclude them from the race was, as per race director and GM Rowyn James, a directive from the sport’s governing body, Athletics SA.
There was nothing apologetic, however, about her dominant run that saw her clinch first place. While the court ruled that Morozova would not be able to be awarded the R260,000 prize, sheis due to be presented with the symbolic cheque at the Comrades’ official prize-giving on Tuesday. There have been reports that the court will hear an argument on whether she can receive the prize money in November.
Morozova, beaten to second place by American Camille Herron in her Comrades debut and then by the flying Gerda Steyn in 2019, clearly knew she had it in her to win the race and had to fight her way into participating.
“I am very excited and happy that I could achieve this victory,” she said, admitting she couldn’t be sure of victory until it had happened and that’s why she continuously looked behind her towards the end of the race.
“I didn’t realise how many minutes I was ahead of others by. And the wind was against me in the last 10km. I plan to participate in the race again.”
Morozova was followed home in the down run by Stelmach (6:25:08). Murray & Roberts’ Adele Broodryk was the first South African home, the novice runner clocking 6:26:34 for a third-place finish.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russian Comrades winner Morozova apologises for court wrangle
Alexandra Morozova apologised for the drama ahead of Sunday’s Comrades Marathon, where she won the women’s race at a canter.
The Russian athlete had forced the Comrades Marathon Association’s (CMA) hand, via a Pietermaritzburg high court urgent interdict, to allow her and her compatriots to participate in the world-famous KwaZulu-Natal ultra-marathon.
On Friday, when it looked as if Russian runners would be barred from the race because of their country’s invasion of Ukraine, Morozova decided to go the legal route.
She won her case and ended up running as an “international”. A runner-up in 2019 and 2017, the woman who finished third in 2018 ran away with the title on Sunday. Her time of 6hr 12 min 42 sec was 12 min faster than second-placed Dominika Stelmach of Poland.
Speaking through a translator at the post-race media conference deep in the bowels of Moses Mabhida Stadium, Morozova expressed her regret at how things unfolded, without going into detail. “I am very emotional, and I am sorry for any inconvenience I caused before the race — I appreciate the support I got.”
Not that she had much to apologise for. After all, it was the CMA that had accepted the entries from Morozova and her compatriots. The organisers’ decision to exclude them from the race was, as per race director and GM Rowyn James, a directive from the sport’s governing body, Athletics SA.
There was nothing apologetic, however, about her dominant run that saw her clinch first place. While the court ruled that Morozova would not be able to be awarded the R260,000 prize, sheis due to be presented with the symbolic cheque at the Comrades’ official prize-giving on Tuesday. There have been reports that the court will hear an argument on whether she can receive the prize money in November.
Morozova, beaten to second place by American Camille Herron in her Comrades debut and then by the flying Gerda Steyn in 2019, clearly knew she had it in her to win the race and had to fight her way into participating.
“I am very excited and happy that I could achieve this victory,” she said, admitting she couldn’t be sure of victory until it had happened and that’s why she continuously looked behind her towards the end of the race.
“I didn’t realise how many minutes I was ahead of others by. And the wind was against me in the last 10km. I plan to participate in the race again.”
Morozova was followed home in the down run by Stelmach (6:25:08). Murray & Roberts’ Adele Broodryk was the first South African home, the novice runner clocking 6:26:34 for a third-place finish.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Comrades glory for security guard Tete Dijana
Frith’s marathon record for the ages
Canoeist Van Deventer missing, presumed drowned
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.