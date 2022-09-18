Big turnout expected at Sean Tarry ‘Fast Track’ sale

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Should it really be about promoting historically disadvantaged people or worker ownership?
Industries reject proposed increases in the Tax Laws Amendment Bill
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
It has invested $200m in US company Li-Cycle Holdings and joined forces with startup Britishvolt
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Ukrainians returning to territory abandoned by Russian forces try to find dead relatives
Lesser teams would have wilted under the pressure applied during Argentina’s fightback from a 22-6 halftime deficit, but Kolisi’s men stood firm
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
A large number of owners, trainers and bloodstock consultants are expected to converge on Randjesfontein training centre in Midrand on Friday for the Sean Tarry “Fast Track” Sale.‘’
A total of 60 horses are being offered by the former champion trainer with the sale commencing at 1pm.
With the new season only seven weeks old, owners and trainers will be trying to purchase well-bred three- and two-year-olds to represent them in the current campaign.
It seemed a good idea to ask Tarry if he could select six of the 60 horses which he expects to prove popular with buyers. Here — in lot order — are his choices:
Lot 7: Ecstatic Green: “This five-year-old mare is a four-time winner and should appeal to breeders,” said Tarry. She boasts a grade 2 win in the Debutante Stakes.
Lot 27: Victoria Paige: “Another well-performed mare breeders will be looking at. She’s done well for the stable with four wins and eight placings.”
Lot 30: Celtic Rumours: An unraced daughter of Vercingetorix whose progeny averaged R617,000 at the National Sales in April. This three-year-old is a half-sister to the six-time winner Sarah.
Lot 35: Green Sceptre: This three-year-old is a once-raced son of Gimmethegreenlight (National Sales average R703,000) and is bred in the purple being out of the five-time winning Captain Al mare, Fragrant Al.
Lot 37: Kambulu: An unraced three-year-old colt by Querari out of the Jet Master mare, Tigress. The German-bred sire has produced the grade 1 winners Rio Querari and Querari Falcon.
Lot 47: Time Fo Orchids: Sure to be huge interest in this three-year-old daughter of Time Thief because she tops the log for the R7.5m Gold Rush at Kenilworth on January 28. Her latest run was a third behind Canadian Summer in the Thekilini Stakes at Greyville at the end of July.
Tarry also mentioned Fully Loaded, lot 34, an unraced three-year-old colt by Pomodoro out of the Dynasty mare Swift Sarah. “He cost R350,000 as a yearling and I see a lot of Dynasty in him — he looks progressive,” said Tarry.
Lot 14 is six-year-old Immeasurable. The gelding is ready to fire for a new owner as he finished a close second behind Boundless Bash in a race at HollywoodbetsGreyville on September 12.
Among the two-year-olds — many of whom have Gold Rush entries — a couple who catch the eye on pedigree are two of Pomodoro’s progeny, Lots 51 and 55.
Lot 51 is a colt who is the fourth produce of the five-time winning mare Eva Tibbs. The youngster is a half-brother to three-time winner Paisley Park.
Lot 55 is an early foal daughter of Pomodoro and the first produce of Safe Harbour who was placed a number of times in grade 1 races. The filly qualifies for Gold Rush 2.
Chennai Babe is another filly who enjoyed a successful career and Lot 50 is her second produce which is a colt by Pomodoro.
The progeny of William Longsword are proving popular at bloodstock sales and lot 52 is a two-year-old filly out of the grade 1 Golden Slipper winner, For The Lads.
The auctioneer will be Graeme Hawkins.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Big turnout expected at Sean Tarry ‘Fast Track’ sale
Former champion trainer is putting 60 horses up for sale in Randjesfontein
A large number of owners, trainers and bloodstock consultants are expected to converge on Randjesfontein training centre in Midrand on Friday for the Sean Tarry “Fast Track” Sale.‘’
A total of 60 horses are being offered by the former champion trainer with the sale commencing at 1pm.
With the new season only seven weeks old, owners and trainers will be trying to purchase well-bred three- and two-year-olds to represent them in the current campaign.
It seemed a good idea to ask Tarry if he could select six of the 60 horses which he expects to prove popular with buyers. Here — in lot order — are his choices:
Lot 7: Ecstatic Green: “This five-year-old mare is a four-time winner and should appeal to breeders,” said Tarry. She boasts a grade 2 win in the Debutante Stakes.
Lot 27: Victoria Paige: “Another well-performed mare breeders will be looking at. She’s done well for the stable with four wins and eight placings.”
Lot 30: Celtic Rumours: An unraced daughter of Vercingetorix whose progeny averaged R617,000 at the National Sales in April. This three-year-old is a half-sister to the six-time winner Sarah.
Lot 35: Green Sceptre: This three-year-old is a once-raced son of Gimmethegreenlight (National Sales average R703,000) and is bred in the purple being out of the five-time winning Captain Al mare, Fragrant Al.
Lot 37: Kambulu: An unraced three-year-old colt by Querari out of the Jet Master mare, Tigress. The German-bred sire has produced the grade 1 winners Rio Querari and Querari Falcon.
Lot 47: Time Fo Orchids: Sure to be huge interest in this three-year-old daughter of Time Thief because she tops the log for the R7.5m Gold Rush at Kenilworth on January 28. Her latest run was a third behind Canadian Summer in the Thekilini Stakes at Greyville at the end of July.
Tarry also mentioned Fully Loaded, lot 34, an unraced three-year-old colt by Pomodoro out of the Dynasty mare Swift Sarah. “He cost R350,000 as a yearling and I see a lot of Dynasty in him — he looks progressive,” said Tarry.
Lot 14 is six-year-old Immeasurable. The gelding is ready to fire for a new owner as he finished a close second behind Boundless Bash in a race at HollywoodbetsGreyville on September 12.
Among the two-year-olds — many of whom have Gold Rush entries — a couple who catch the eye on pedigree are two of Pomodoro’s progeny, Lots 51 and 55.
Lot 51 is a colt who is the fourth produce of the five-time winning mare Eva Tibbs. The youngster is a half-brother to three-time winner Paisley Park.
Lot 55 is an early foal daughter of Pomodoro and the first produce of Safe Harbour who was placed a number of times in grade 1 races. The filly qualifies for Gold Rush 2.
Chennai Babe is another filly who enjoyed a successful career and Lot 50 is her second produce which is a colt by Pomodoro.
The progeny of William Longsword are proving popular at bloodstock sales and lot 52 is a two-year-old filly out of the grade 1 Golden Slipper winner, For The Lads.
The auctioneer will be Graeme Hawkins.
Resonate looks ready to reward loyal owners at Durbanville
Bargain filly has sights set on rich Cape race
Racing has lost it greatest friend, says top jockey Dettori
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Peter cites health problems for relinquishing trainers licence
Champion trainer Peter quits horse racing
Lerena could match De Melo with five-timer at City track
Matsunyane surprise leader of jockeys’ log
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.