Resonate looks ready to reward loyal owners at Durbanville

Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana needs to offer hope as SA looks to rebound from the devasting Covid-19 pandemic
Kholeka Gcaleka has weighed in on the urgent litigation between Mkhwebane, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the DA
Ward 12 of uMhlathuze municipality had been under the control of the ruling party since democracy in 1994
Afrihost and Cool Ideas score highest, with Mweb lowest
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The collapse of the tailings dam in the Free State town on Sunday resulted in extensive infrastructural damage
India’s Supreme Court says rummy and certain fantasy games are skill-based and legal, but at least one court classified games such as poker as chance-based, or akin to gambling
Jordie Barrett’s try after the siren to take the score to 39-37 leaves the Wallabies gutted
Petrol-powered vehicles still rule the roost at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
James Drew and Mike Fullard have been loyal patrons of the Bass and Woodruff stables and have enjoyed considerable success in the Cape over the years.
The latest horse doing well for the duo is four-year-old Resonate, who will bid to notch the fifth win of his career when he takes on seven rivals in the seventh race at HollywoodbetsDurbanville on Saturday.
A son of Twice Over trained by Candice Bass-Robinson, Resonate returns from a three-month break and it looks like Aldo Domeyer prefers the gelding to stablemate African Rain.
Domeyer was in the saddle when African Rain ran fifth in the Computaform Sprint at Turffontein in April — a good performance, which resulted in the merit rating of the son of Soft Falling Rain being hiked to 119.
Drew and Fullard are also in the ownership of African Rain who races for a total of nine people, including retired trainer Mike Bass.
Domeyer will have worked out that Resonate is 4kg better off with Justin Snaith’s runner, Speed Machine, compared to their clash in the race won by Surjay at Kenilworth in June.
This may leave Vaughan Marshall’s runner, Safe Return, as the main threat to Bass-Robinson’s four-year-old, who returns to action after also being given a short break.
Another string to their bow for Drew and Fullard in this 1,000m sprint is Lucinda Woodruff’s grey, Worlds Your Oyster, who encountered traffic problems in his most recent start. He can earn a place cheque in the hands of JP van der Merwe.
Dean Kannemeyer is represented by Irish Morning who has the same chance as Worlds Your Oyster as the two six-year-olds dead-heated for third when they last met.
The progeny of 2012 Durban July winner Pomodoro continues to do well and his son, Tchaikovsky, bids to complete a four-timer for the Bass-Robinson yard when he takes on eight rivals in Saturday’s sixth race.
With Domeyer booked for Dragonfly, Gareth Wright gets the mount on Tchaikovsky who has been given a six-point hike for his latest win. In the circumstances, this column prefers the chance of the choicely bred four-year-old Silver Falcon.
Another of Pomodoro’s offspring, Yellowporscheroad, who also has a whole host of owners, has been priced up 3-1 favourite for the fifth race. Marshall’s three-year-old gets the vote to beat Adam Marcus’s runner, All About Al.
Given how well Pomodoro’s progeny are doing at present, it’s worth looking at his unraced three-year-olds who will come under the hammer at Sean Tarry’s “Fast Track Sale” at Randjesfontein on September 23.
Lot 32: This filly is out of the five-time winner Eva Tibbs and is a half-sister to Secretariat Stakes winner Paisley Park.
Lot 34: This colt is out of the five-time winning Dynasty mare Swift Sarah and a full-brother to three-time winner Meteoric.
Lot 36: This filly is bred in the purple being out of the Galileo mare Memorable.
Lot 42: This colt is a half-brother to the three-time winner Dubawi Princess.
Bass-Robinson sends nine runners to the Durbanville track on Saturday and can strike early with Max The Otter in the opening event.
The colt is the first produce of the Captain Al mare Sitia and he went into many notebooks when not getting the clearest of passages on his debut at Kenilworth in July. His chief rival will be Justin Snaith’s R800,000 son of What A Winter, Stratospheric.
DURBANVILLE PICK 6 SELECTIONS
3rd Race: (6) Hear My Voice (9) Camika (1) Red Kite (5) Jam Jam
4th Race: (7) Future Turn (4) Popping Crease (10) Run Rudolph Run (5) Impetuous
5th Race: (2) Yellowporscheroad (9) All About Al (8) Hammies Hero (1) Itsrainingwilliam
6th Race: (3) Silver Falcon (4) Tchaikovsky (1) Street Outlaw (5) Dragonfly
7th Race: (8) Resonate (1) Safe Return (2) Speed Machine (6) Worlds Your Oyster
8th Race: (9) Incredibill (5) Galactic Path (1) Piketberg Alley (2) Tozzetti
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Resonate looks ready to reward loyal owners at Durbanville
James Drew and Mike Fullard’s four-year-old will be out to register the fifth win of his career
James Drew and Mike Fullard have been loyal patrons of the Bass and Woodruff stables and have enjoyed considerable success in the Cape over the years.
The latest horse doing well for the duo is four-year-old Resonate, who will bid to notch the fifth win of his career when he takes on seven rivals in the seventh race at HollywoodbetsDurbanville on Saturday.
A son of Twice Over trained by Candice Bass-Robinson, Resonate returns from a three-month break and it looks like Aldo Domeyer prefers the gelding to stablemate African Rain.
Domeyer was in the saddle when African Rain ran fifth in the Computaform Sprint at Turffontein in April — a good performance, which resulted in the merit rating of the son of Soft Falling Rain being hiked to 119.
Drew and Fullard are also in the ownership of African Rain who races for a total of nine people, including retired trainer Mike Bass.
Domeyer will have worked out that Resonate is 4kg better off with Justin Snaith’s runner, Speed Machine, compared to their clash in the race won by Surjay at Kenilworth in June.
This may leave Vaughan Marshall’s runner, Safe Return, as the main threat to Bass-Robinson’s four-year-old, who returns to action after also being given a short break.
Another string to their bow for Drew and Fullard in this 1,000m sprint is Lucinda Woodruff’s grey, Worlds Your Oyster, who encountered traffic problems in his most recent start. He can earn a place cheque in the hands of JP van der Merwe.
Dean Kannemeyer is represented by Irish Morning who has the same chance as Worlds Your Oyster as the two six-year-olds dead-heated for third when they last met.
The progeny of 2012 Durban July winner Pomodoro continues to do well and his son, Tchaikovsky, bids to complete a four-timer for the Bass-Robinson yard when he takes on eight rivals in Saturday’s sixth race.
With Domeyer booked for Dragonfly, Gareth Wright gets the mount on Tchaikovsky who has been given a six-point hike for his latest win. In the circumstances, this column prefers the chance of the choicely bred four-year-old Silver Falcon.
Another of Pomodoro’s offspring, Yellowporscheroad, who also has a whole host of owners, has been priced up 3-1 favourite for the fifth race. Marshall’s three-year-old gets the vote to beat Adam Marcus’s runner, All About Al.
Given how well Pomodoro’s progeny are doing at present, it’s worth looking at his unraced three-year-olds who will come under the hammer at Sean Tarry’s “Fast Track Sale” at Randjesfontein on September 23.
Lot 32: This filly is out of the five-time winner Eva Tibbs and is a half-sister to Secretariat Stakes winner Paisley Park.
Lot 34: This colt is out of the five-time winning Dynasty mare Swift Sarah and a full-brother to three-time winner Meteoric.
Lot 36: This filly is bred in the purple being out of the Galileo mare Memorable.
Lot 42: This colt is a half-brother to the three-time winner Dubawi Princess.
Bass-Robinson sends nine runners to the Durbanville track on Saturday and can strike early with Max The Otter in the opening event.
The colt is the first produce of the Captain Al mare Sitia and he went into many notebooks when not getting the clearest of passages on his debut at Kenilworth in July. His chief rival will be Justin Snaith’s R800,000 son of What A Winter, Stratospheric.
DURBANVILLE PICK 6 SELECTIONS
3rd Race: (6) Hear My Voice (9) Camika (1) Red Kite (5) Jam Jam
4th Race: (7) Future Turn (4) Popping Crease (10) Run Rudolph Run (5) Impetuous
5th Race: (2) Yellowporscheroad (9) All About Al (8) Hammies Hero (1) Itsrainingwilliam
6th Race: (3) Silver Falcon (4) Tchaikovsky (1) Street Outlaw (5) Dragonfly
7th Race: (8) Resonate (1) Safe Return (2) Speed Machine (6) Worlds Your Oyster
8th Race: (9) Incredibill (5) Galactic Path (1) Piketberg Alley (2) Tozzetti
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.