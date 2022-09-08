×

Sport / Other Sport

Champion trainer Peter quits horse racing

Unexplained shock decision will shake racing to the core

08 September 2022 - 15:50 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES

SA racing was shaken to the core on Thursday when it was learnt that champion trainer Paul Peter will hand in his licence after the meeting at Turffontein on Saturday September 10.

A media release from the National Horseracing Authority (NHA) states there was a meeting between Peter and the licencing committee at the NHA offices in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The statement said that,  after the meeting  “pursuant to the request of Mr Peter, his trainer licence will be withdrawn from September 11.

“This is in accordance with the authority of the Licencing Committee under the rules and constitution of the National Horseracing Authority.”

Attempts to contact Mr Peter proved fruitless, but his many supporters will want to know why he is quitting the sport as the popular conditioner was riding high after receiving the trophy for champion trainer at the Equus awards on August 24.

