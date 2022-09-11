Verstappen wins at Monza after safety car finish

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
While many people's financial and social reserves on are on zero, the chattering classes are focusing on net zero
A miss on the NPA’s self-imposed deadline may prompt renewed scepticism about its capacity
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Business Day TV speaks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
The anniversary comes a year after Biden ended the US-led war in Afghanistan in a messy exit
Rajapaksa and Hasaranga help secure 23-run victory at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday
New styling, refined drive quality and eight new safety systems form part of new offerings
Monza — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dashed Ferrari’s home hopes and won the Italian Grand Prix behind the safety car on Sunday to move potentially a race away from his second Formula One world championship.
The Dutch 24-year-old’s victory at the “Temple of Speed”, in a race that ended disappointingly and to jeers from the crowd, was Verstappen’s fifth in a row and 11th from 16 races this season.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Verstappen’s closest rival and now 116 points adrift with six races remaining, took second after starting on pole position. George Russell finished third for Mercedes.
If Verstappen scores 22 points more than Leclerc in the next race under floodlights in Singapore on October 2, the title battle will be over. Otherwise, it goes on to Japan a week later.
“You deserve that victory. It’s a shame it didn’t get going at the end there but you were the fastest car all weekend,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio after the chequered flag.
“Great job guys, we had a great race car,” he replied.
The win was the 31st of Verstappen’s career, lifting him level with Britain’s 1992 champion Nigel Mansell in the all-time lists.
Verstappen started seventh on the grid but was third by the end of the opening lap and 19.5sec clear of Leclerc with 20 laps remaining, after the Monegasque had pitted for a second time to switch from medium tyres to softs.
The safety car, deployed six laps from the end when last year’s winner Daniel Ricciardo stopped his McLaren on track with an engine failure, raised the home fans’ hopes but time ran out.
The race, at a superfast circuit celebrating its 100th anniversary, finished with the safety car peeling off into the pits at the finish and no opportunity for the order to change in the short run to the flag.
“The end was frustrating, I wish we could have had a bit of a race,” said Leclerc. “It’s a shame, but I gave it all today. I wish I could have won in front of the amazing Tifosi [fans] but I just couldn’t today.”
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fourth, after starting 18th, and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton went from the back row of the grid to fifth for Mercedes.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was sixth, and took a bonus point for fastest lap, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.
Dutch debutant Nyck de Vries took ninth place for Williams, a stellar achievement that earned him the Driver of the Day accolade, and China’s Guanyu Zhou was 10th for Alfa Romeo in their home race.
“My shoulders are dead,” said De Vries, who was standing in for regular driver Alex Albon after the Thai suffered an appendicitis on Saturday morning.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Verstappen wins at Monza after safety car finish
The Dutchman’s victory at the ‘Temple of Speed’ in Italy was his fifth in a row but ended disappointingly and to jeers from the crowd
Monza — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dashed Ferrari’s home hopes and won the Italian Grand Prix behind the safety car on Sunday to move potentially a race away from his second Formula One world championship.
The Dutch 24-year-old’s victory at the “Temple of Speed”, in a race that ended disappointingly and to jeers from the crowd, was Verstappen’s fifth in a row and 11th from 16 races this season.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Verstappen’s closest rival and now 116 points adrift with six races remaining, took second after starting on pole position. George Russell finished third for Mercedes.
If Verstappen scores 22 points more than Leclerc in the next race under floodlights in Singapore on October 2, the title battle will be over. Otherwise, it goes on to Japan a week later.
“You deserve that victory. It’s a shame it didn’t get going at the end there but you were the fastest car all weekend,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio after the chequered flag.
“Great job guys, we had a great race car,” he replied.
The win was the 31st of Verstappen’s career, lifting him level with Britain’s 1992 champion Nigel Mansell in the all-time lists.
Verstappen started seventh on the grid but was third by the end of the opening lap and 19.5sec clear of Leclerc with 20 laps remaining, after the Monegasque had pitted for a second time to switch from medium tyres to softs.
The safety car, deployed six laps from the end when last year’s winner Daniel Ricciardo stopped his McLaren on track with an engine failure, raised the home fans’ hopes but time ran out.
The race, at a superfast circuit celebrating its 100th anniversary, finished with the safety car peeling off into the pits at the finish and no opportunity for the order to change in the short run to the flag.
“The end was frustrating, I wish we could have had a bit of a race,” said Leclerc. “It’s a shame, but I gave it all today. I wish I could have won in front of the amazing Tifosi [fans] but I just couldn’t today.”
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fourth, after starting 18th, and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton went from the back row of the grid to fifth for Mercedes.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was sixth, and took a bonus point for fastest lap, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.
Dutch debutant Nyck de Vries took ninth place for Williams, a stellar achievement that earned him the Driver of the Day accolade, and China’s Guanyu Zhou was 10th for Alfa Romeo in their home race.
“My shoulders are dead,” said De Vries, who was standing in for regular driver Alex Albon after the Thai suffered an appendicitis on Saturday morning.
Reuters
Verstappen can rain on Ferrari’s Monza parade
Verstappen stretches Formula One lead with home Dutch GP win
Max Verstappen expects tough race against Ferrari on homeground
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: ‘Dancing’ back to the cockpit
Verstappen stretches Formula One lead with home Dutch GP win
Super Max wins Belgium Grand Prix from 14th on grid
Audi decides to enter Formula One
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.