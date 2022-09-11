×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Verstappen wins at Monza after safety car finish

The Dutchman’s victory at the ‘Temple of Speed’ in Italy was his fifth in a row but ended disappointingly and to jeers from the crowd

11 September 2022 - 19:19 Alan Baldwin
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands. Picture: PETER FOX/GETTY IMAGES
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands. Picture: PETER FOX/GETTY IMAGES

Monza — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dashed Ferrari’s home hopes and won the Italian Grand Prix behind the safety car on Sunday to move potentially a race away from his second Formula One world championship.       

The Dutch 24-year-old’s victory at the “Temple of Speed”, in a race that ended disappointingly and to jeers from the crowd, was Verstappen’s fifth in a row and 11th from 16 races this season.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Verstappen’s closest rival and now 116 points adrift with six races remaining, took second after starting on pole position. George Russell finished third for Mercedes.

If Verstappen scores 22 points more than Leclerc in the next race under floodlights in Singapore on October 2, the title battle will be over. Otherwise, it goes on to Japan a week later.

“You deserve that victory. It’s a shame it didn’t get going at the end there but you were the fastest car all weekend,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio after the chequered flag.

“Great job guys, we had a great race car,” he replied.

The win was the 31st of Verstappen’s career, lifting him level with Britain’s 1992 champion Nigel Mansell in the all-time lists.

Verstappen started seventh on the grid but was third by the end of the opening lap and 19.5sec clear of Leclerc with 20 laps remaining, after the Monegasque had pitted for a second time to switch from medium tyres to softs.

The safety car, deployed six laps from the end when last year’s winner Daniel Ricciardo stopped his McLaren on track with an engine failure, raised the home fans’ hopes but time ran out.

The race, at a superfast circuit celebrating its 100th anniversary, finished with the safety car peeling off into the pits at the finish and no opportunity for the order to change in the short run to the flag.

“The end was frustrating, I wish we could have had a bit of a race,” said Leclerc. “It’s a shame, but I gave it all today. I wish I could have won in front of the amazing Tifosi [fans] but I just couldn’t today.”

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fourth, after starting 18th, and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton went from the back row of the grid to fifth for Mercedes.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was sixth, and took a bonus point for fastest lap, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

Dutch debutant Nyck de Vries took ninth place for Williams, a stellar achievement that earned him the Driver of the Day accolade, and China’s Guanyu Zhou was 10th for Alfa Romeo in their home race.

“My shoulders are dead,” said De Vries, who was standing in for regular driver Alex Albon after the Thai suffered an appendicitis on Saturday morning.

Reuters

Verstappen can rain on Ferrari’s Monza parade

Dutch world champion will be going for his fifth win in a row
Sport
3 days ago

Verstappen stretches Formula One lead with home Dutch GP win

George Russell finishes second for Mercedes and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third
Sport
1 week ago

Max Verstappen expects tough race against Ferrari on homeground

Dutch driver hoping for victory despite track's advantage for Ferrari
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: No longer quiet, the Boks got ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
How coach Wayne Ferreira helped US Open sensation ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Looking for the future champions
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Champion trainer Peter quits horse racing
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Leaving emotions for later the key to World Cup ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: ‘Dancing’ back to the cockpit

Opinion / Columnists

Verstappen stretches Formula One lead with home Dutch GP win

Sport / Other Sport

Super Max wins Belgium Grand Prix from 14th on grid

Sport / Other Sport

Audi decides to enter Formula One

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.