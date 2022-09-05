Kyrgios stuns world No 1 Medvedev to reach US Open quarters

New York — Nick Kyrgios crushed world No 1 Daniil Medvedev’s dreams of a title defence at the US Open on Sunday with a 7-6 (11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory to reach the quarterfinals and ensure there will be a new top-ranked player when the tournament concludes.

In a meeting worthy of a Broadway show between two of the game’s biggest servers and most combustible personalities, it was the fiery Australian who was the better in the match’s biggest moments, showing off a renewed focus and fitness.

“It was an amazing match,” Kyrgios said in an on-court interview before a sold-out crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Daniil is the defending champion so there’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I played really well. I’ve been playing amazing the last couple months and what a place to do it, at a packed house in New York.”