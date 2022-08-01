×

Gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz adds to SA’s medal tally

Michaela Whitebooi guaranteed at least a silver in judo competition while lawn bowlers head to final

01 August 2022 - 19:26 David Isaacson
Caitlin Rooskrantz in action in the final on Monday. Picture: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Caitlin Rooskrantz in action in the final on Monday. Picture: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Gymnastics, judo and lawn bowls joined Team SA’s medal party in Birmingham on Monday, securing at least three more gongs to go with the efforts from swimming and rugby sevens.

Gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz scooped the country’s first medal for uneven bars, taking bronze on a tiebreak against England’s Ondine Achampong.

Both had ended with totals of 13.433, but the South African was given the nod because her execution score of 7.633 was higher than her rival’s 7.433. Georgia-Mae Fenton of England won gold with a total 13.900 and Australia’s Georgia Godwin took silver on 13.500.

SA gymnasts have made the podium in other events at the Games. 

Michaela Whitebooi swept into the final of the women’s 48kg judo competition to guarantee at least a silver medal. 

She beat Ashleigh-Anne Barnikel of Wales in the quarterfinals and then in the semifinals she beat England’s Amy Platten, the bronze medallist at the European under-23 championships last year. 

Meanwhile, lawn bowlers Johanna Snyman, Esme Kruger, Bridget Calitz and Thabelo Muvhango edged past Fiji on the final 15th end to win their semifinal and advance to the final on Tuesday. They too cannot do worse than a silver. 

