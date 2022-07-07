Business Day TV talks to co-head of financial markets at ETM Analytics, Kieran Siney
She lifted the spirits of an entire continent and finally lived up to her world No 2 billing to set up a showdown with Elena Rybakina
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur lifted the spirits of an entire continent as she became the first Arab and first African woman to reach the Wimbledon final with a rousing 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory over her barbecue buddy Tatjana Maria on Thursday.
Before she stepped on court, American great Billie Jean King said Jabeur was “using tennis as a platform to help Tunisia, help Africa and help Arabs” and the 27-year-old did just that as she finally ended the remarkable run of mum-of-two Maria.
Maria, 34, was forced to save three break points in the opening game but was unable to prolong that resistance as she dropped serve in the third and seventh games before Jabeur sealed the opening set when the German smacked a backhand long.
However, the 103rd-ranked Maria refused to hand victory away on a platter to an opponent she calls “family” as she broke for a 3-1 lead in the second and held on to that advantage to draw level when the third seed sliced a backhand into the net.
But Jabeur finally lived up to her world No 2 billing to run away with the third set and set up a final showdown with Elena Rybakina, who powered into the final by dismantling former champion Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 in the other semifinal.
Tunisia’s Jabeur downs Maria to become first Arab in Wimbledon final
