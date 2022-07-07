UK assets may get some relief from UK prime minister’s resignation, but the focus is more likely to be on US employment and inflation data
The workers had become used to calling the shots. They feel they no longer have that influence — and they don’t like it
Steenhuisen also wants the Phala Phala saga involving President Cyril Ramaphosa to be discussed
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
The company, which realised a 94% premium on the disposal, will use the proceeds to reduce debt
The trade union is to get involved in power generation through property investment company Kanton
Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
Drugmakers charge that extending hard-won deal struck in June to include certain tests and drugs could lead to a broader unravelling of IP protections
She lifted the spirits of an entire continent and finally lived up to her world No 2 billing to set up a showdown with Elena Rybakina
Ugly as sin or a beauty to behold? These four new car designs stick to the right
The resilient industrial property sector (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/property/2022-04-12-industrial-property-sector-continues-to-outperform/) has experienced a resurgence in demand, driven mainly by well-located new and modern logistics and warehousing facilities.
Demand is expected to continue into 2023 as some areas in Gauteng are facing stock shortages resulting in rising rentals and low vacancies. E-commerce and last-mile logistics including courier businesses partnering with big logistics and distribution companies are driving demand in the sector...
Supply chain dynamics drive demand for Gauteng industrial property
Low vacancies spur investor activity with many companies consolidating facilities to reduce operational costs
