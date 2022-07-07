×

Companies / Property

Supply chain dynamics drive demand for Gauteng industrial property

Low vacancies spur investor activity with many companies consolidating facilities to reduce operational costs

07 July 2022 - 20:04 Denise Mhlanga

The resilient industrial property sector (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/property/2022-04-12-industrial-property-sector-continues-to-outperform/) has experienced a resurgence in demand, driven mainly by well-located new and modern logistics and warehousing facilities.

Demand is expected to continue into 2023 as some areas in Gauteng are facing stock shortages resulting in rising rentals and low vacancies. E-commerce and last-mile logistics including courier businesses partnering with big logistics and distribution companies are driving demand in the sector...

