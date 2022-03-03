Binder optimistic about new season

Brad Binder has two great fears — snakes and sitting outside the top 10 after the first qualifying run as he seeks to determine his starting spot on the MotoGP grid.

It’s the latter that he has the power to correct on his own terms and as he readies himself for the opening grand prix of the season at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar this weekend, he has been optimistic, albeit guarded, that his third season will see him start races higher up the order.

He has long been called a Sunday rider, perhaps unfairly, better on race day than in qualifying, which has forced him to fight through the field to be in podium contention.

“It was good that the preseason testing was positive,” said Binder. “We made some small steps forward from last season so I am going to Qatar feeling a lot more confident than I have been in previous years.

“Things have been good and I would really like to improve on my result from last year, but mainly I would like to be trying to fight among the top three week in and week out.

“I believe I can do it and I am sure the bike has made a good step forward. It is going to be a lot more competitive. The first race is always a bit up and down, but from thereon in when the races get under way, we can really get a good idea of what we need to improve and where we are at that point.”

His Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have made incremental changes to the design of his RC16 bike for this season, making it better on new softer tyres, which could assist in giving him a better qualifying time. It is also apparently more forgiving on the lifespan of tyres during longer runs.

“I have been working hard this off-season and I am ready. It is the first time in a while that I have felt really confident ahead of Qatar, so we will see if it works or not,” said Binder. “I wasn’t happy for most of last year. I didn’t feel we were at a point where I could really perform the way I wanted to and the way that I was capable of.

“I feel like the guys have done their homework during the off-season. Our changes we have at the moment are quite small, but they are helping. We are finding the right way and we are moving in a good right direction, which is the most important.

“I’ve learnt so much over the past two seasons it’s difficult just to pick a couple things in particular. I think each year has come with its own sets of challenges — in my first I had to manage my expectations a bit. I often wanted too much, too soon and made a lot of mistakes. Last year I had to accept where we were at some points and try and bring the bike home, which was difficult but I learnt a lot last year: I learned so much more about the category, how to save my tyres better, how to manage races and I enjoyed it a lot actually.

“So, I’m going into my third season understanding what I need to do to go faster and I’m looking forward to getting the year started. I’m more ready than I’ll ever be.”

His brother Darryn will race alongside him in MotoGP, having been given a ride on the WithU Yamaha RNF team. It is a hell of a step for the younger Binder, who has made the jump to the top class from Moto3 without passing through Moto2. As steep learning curves go, it doesn’t get much steeper.

“I mean, it’s difficult to know exactly where I am,” said Darryn Binder recently. “Sometimes I need to remind myself that I’ve come from Moto3. It’s a big jump and I’ve just got to take it as it comes.

“Because it's been a big step and although all the test days have been really good, it’s never enough. You just start to find something and off we go again. What’s really positive for me is I feel I’ve got a lot left, I just can’t put it together yet. I think we’re going to have to just take it as it comes in Qatar.

“I hope that I'm in among other guys and, if I’m not, then obviously I'll have to keep working until I get there. I think once you’re within a second, that’s when it gets tough. You’re really searching for little things and that’s when we’re really able to see if I’m going to do it or not.”