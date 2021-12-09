Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: A life and a man less ordinary Mountain bike racer Greg Minnaar works hard but knows how to have a good time B L Premium

A delivery of a dozen beers arrived at my house on Wednesday afternoon. Beers are not often delivered to my home in a panel van from a cycling company, but these were special beers to celebrate a special South African.

The #WeRide beers are to mark Greg Minnaar’s fourth World Championship title won this year. They are being delivered to friends, cyclists, cycling shops and other fans of the greatest downhill mountain biker of all time. ..