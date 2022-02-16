Apprentice Brewer’s star is rising after double at Vaal

It is not unusual for a young apprentice to enjoy a purple patch, which is certainly the case with Kaidan Brewer.

A double at the Vaal on Tuesday took the youngster’s career tally to 29 winners, and top trainer Paul Peter has booked him for three of his team at the Free State track on Thursday.

Brewer, who rode his first winner in December 2020, scored on Eternal Life and Irfaans Boy on Tuesday. His tenacity in getting the latter home in a photo-finish will have impressed trainer Ashley Fortune.

Peter recently notched up his century for the season and it is possible Brewer could fire home another two winners for the stable. Both JP Two Thousand (fourth race) and Flying Bull (sixth) have good chances on recent form.

In his eight career starts, JP Two Thousand has had five jockeys, including Warren Kennedy, Gavin Lerena and talented female rider Rachel Venniker. Brewer gets his chance this time and his 2.5kg claim will reduce the gelding’s weight to 57.5kg.

Peteca, stablemate of JP Two Thousand, has failed to place in his three starts, but may fare better with Kennedy booked for the ride.

Another inform jockey, Ryan Munger, who this week celebrated his 26th birthday, can also pose a threat to Paul Matchett’s runner Forgotten Time.

Peter is probably disappointed that Flying Bull, a son of Soft Falling Rain and bred at Narrow Creek Stud, is only a two-time winner. The gelding had been placed in each of his five previous outings before Brewer got the four-year-old over the line at Turffontein a fortnight ago.

The handicapper gave Flying Bull a six-point penalty for that win so he has a tougher task in the sixth race, especially taking on Lucky Houdalakis’s four-time winner Duke Of Sussex.

Owner David Shawe paid R425,000 to secure the son of Duke Of Marmalade as a yearling and his purchase is making a good fist of repaying that outlay. Jockey Chase Maujean will hope to complete a hat-trick on the gelding.

The defection of Bard Of Avon from Thursday’s fifth race throws the 1,100m sprint wide open. The contest may now chiefly concern unbeaten Moonshiningthrough, It’s About Time and Paisley Park.

It remains to be seen whether Gallic Chief will turn out again after finishing a close second on Tuesday.

Also bred at Narrow Creek Stud, Moonshiningthrough is a daughter of Rafeef whose progeny were in strong demand at the Cape Premier Yearling Sale. Keagan De Melo partners the filly for the first time.

Another unbeaten runner is Paisley Park who represents Sean Tarry’s stable but the son of Gimmethegreenlight has been sidelined for more than a year. It would be a huge training feat if he kept his 100% record.

Danilo Danilovitch is also returning from a break — 30 days in his case — and trainer Matchett told Winning Form that the What A Winter colt would “need the run”.

The progeny of Ridgemont Highlands stallion, Canford Cliffs, were popular at the Cape sale with both a son and daughter selling for R500,000 — no great surprise given his career record of four grade 1 wins in the UK.

One Of Canford Cliff’s daughters, Rock The Fox, started hot favourite for her debut at Turffontein in January but had to settle for the runner-up berth. The youngster should go one better in the second race in which she receives the gender allowance of 2.5kg from Peter’s colt United Prince.

Another of Canford Cliff’s offspring, Tabby Kat, has a bright chance of opening her account in the first race provided she can beat Matchett’s filly Heart And Mind. The juvenile made a pleasing debut at the Vaal shortly before Christmas.

SELECTIONS

1st race: (8) Tabby Kat (2) Heart And Mind (5) Rose Velvet (4) Midnight Crystal

2nd race: (8) Rock The Fox (4) United Prince (6) Vartacus (7) What A Tiger

3rd race: (1) Picara (5) Twice As Wild (12) Flying Vixen (4) Back To Formentera

4th race: (1) JP Two Thousand (2) Forgotten Time (4) Peteca (11) Porfirio

5th race: (6) Moonshiningthrough (7) It's About Time (2) Paisley Park (5) Gallic Chief

6th race: (4) Flying Bull (9) Duke Of Sussex (2) Wolffs World (3) Imperial Master

7th race: (9) Vaseem (1) Mr Flood (5) Eliud (7) Celestial Love

8th race: (7) In Cahoots (2) Suited Connector (1) Euro Cent (3) Castle Corner