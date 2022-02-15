Viljoens have to make a big decision about travelling to US

Since her entry into racing just three years ago, champion owner Suzette Viljoen has followed the advice of bloodstock consultants, trainers and other colour holders.

A wise move when you’re entering a sport you know little about. However, the time has now come for Viljoen and her husband, Basie, to make a big decision on their own.

Their star filly, Captain’s Ransom, winner of 10 of her 12 races, has gained an automatic berth into the Breeders Cup Fillies & Mares Turf at Keeneland in the US in November as a result of her win in the grade 1 Paddock Stakes at Kenilworth in January.

For the two Schweizer-Reneke residents, it is hard to envisage a more exciting trip. The Breeders Cup meeting in Lexington, Kentucky, attracts the best horses on the planet.

However, Justin Snaith is quoted in the Sporting Post as saying neither Captain’s Ransom nor Jet Dark — who gets an invite for the Breeders Cup Turf Mile as a result of his Queen’s Plate win — will be making the trip.

“Unfortunately, with regard to the export protocol, instead of it becoming easier [to travel], it has actually become harder,” Snaith said.

“In a dream world you only have about a 20% chance of getting it right. But there will inevitably be some hiccups so that will bring your chances down to 5%. Do you take that risk with a top horse? No.”

The champion trainer must be unaware that, according to owner Roy Wentzel, another top-class filly, War Of Athena, is set to fly from SA to New York on March 7. There will then be a 60-day quarantine period on her arrival.

If this plan goes ahead, Viljoen and her husband need a rethink on the future of Captain’s Ransom, not least because the Breeders Cup organisers pay a travel allowance of $40,000 (R600,000) per overseas horse which has been invited.

So there’s no cost to get your horse there and, given her excellent record, there must be every chance of the daughter of Captain Al earning a slice of the $2m prize money.

Snaith’s decision has provoked plenty of comment on social media.

One blogger said: “This game is all about gambling and taking chances unless you don’t think they’re good enough.”

Another commented: “To race for $2m and the potential to join some of the greats should make this Breeders Cup decision a no-brainer. Both owners are not short of a pound, reconsider.”

One can take it that another Snaith inmate, Jet Dark, definitely won’t be making the trip Stateside. The Trippi colt got an automatic Breeders Cup invitation in 2021 but owners Nic Jonsson and Tommy Crowe turned it down.

Both Jet Dark (20-1) and Captain’s Ransom (33-1) feature in the early market for the currently sponsorless Durban July in a few months’ time. After his excellent second behind Kommetdieding in the 2,000m Cape Met, there’s probably every chance Jet Dark will stay the 2,200m of the Greyville race.

On the other hand, the longest distance Captain’s Ransom has raced over is 1,800m. Rather keep her to her optimum distance of 1,600m in the American race.

If the filly does make the trip, the Viljoens will enjoy plenty of support back home. What has endeared them to many people is the fact they have given a chance to some of the country’s smaller yards. They, in turn, played their part in the total of R5,390,550 prize money won last season.