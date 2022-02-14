Mbanjwa and Mtolo eyeing Dusi victory

Pietermaritzburg — With just three days until the MyLife Dusi Canoe Marathon gets under way at Camps Drift in Pietermaritzburg, the much-fancied partnership of Thulani Mbanjwa and Msawenkosi Mtolo is eyeing victory when they get to Durban on Saturday.

The pair have been in strong pre-Dusi form and have put themselves in the mix as title contenders, with Mbanjwa hoping to add to his historic Dusi triumph with Martin Dreyer in 2008.

Having had a busy build-up to 2022’s race, this last weekend before the race has been a blessing for paddlers who have had the opportunity to recharge their batteries going into the three days of racing to Blue Lagoon.

“There is nothing we can do now in the last few days before the race,” the experienced Mbanjwa said. “You just need to rest the body and lay low until the race because you want to be in the best possible shape for Thursday.

“We are really looking forward to the race and we know this year is going to be really tough.”

Despite teaming up for the Dusi for the first time in 2022, Mbanjwa and Mtolo know each other well, having spent a number of years training together.

“Over the last few years Msawe [Mtolo] and myself along with a number of the other guys in the valley have been training together especially during 2021’s K1 Dusi.

“We did all our training together so there are no secrets between us and I think that’s also why we work well together as a K2 combination,” Mbanjwa added.

Mbanjwa will be looking to complete his 24th Dusi this year in the 71st year of the race, and for Mtolo to learn from a veteran of the race is invaluable.

“It’s been amazing for me to be paddling with Banji this year and he has been great in teaching me all the tactics as well as how to pace your training,” Mtolo said.

“If you have a week of training, you can’t go all out on Monday because you still have the rest of the week to train.

“On the river he’s taught me to be more confident because I was a little nervous at some of the rapids but now I am fine.”

The pair will have their work cut out for them with a number of crews in line for podium spots.

Andy Birkett and Dave Evans will be their biggest threats, but Hank McGregor and Matthew Millward, Khumbulani Nzimande and Mpilo Zondi, Banetse Nkhoesa and Siseko Ntondini as well as Nqobile Makhanya and Sbonelo Khwela will all fancy their chances.