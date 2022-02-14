Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vodacom’s greedy capitalists

Nkosana Makate got nowhere near enough

14 February 2022 - 16:01
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Sydney Kaye’s comment that Nkosana Makate is asking too much from Vodacom shows a basic lack of understanding of the economic reality of the situation (“Nkosana Makate got more than enough”, February 10).

The Please Call Me concept generates revenue running into billions of rand for Vodacom. This revenue stream will run as long as Vodacom uses this concept in all its markets. The shareholders of Vodacom are subsequently appropriately benefiting yearly in the form of dividends received and an appreciation in the Vodacom share price.

Makate has been generous by asking for 5% of the revenue generated instead of the normal 10% for a limited time period. This is essentially royalty income and reasonable compensation should run infinitely, since Vodacom is unlikely to stop using this moneyspinner.

Vodacom’s measly offer of 5% of the revenue for five years was done in bad faith. It reflects the greedy side of capitalism, which endeavours to exploit workers in circumstances like this.

Jeffrey Mothuloe
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

LETTER: Nkosana Makate got more than enough

Court’s call in Vodacom case was the correct one
Opinion
3 days ago

Marathon fight with Vodacom over ‘Please call me’ leaves Nkosana Makate exhausted

The Pretoria high court ordered Vodacom to make a new determination on a payment due to the ‘Please Call Me’ inventor
National
5 days ago

Vodacom to fight latest Please Call Me court ruling

Cellphone giant unhappy it has to review compensation for inventor of the service
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: If there’s a battle for SA’s soul, why ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: IMF gives glimpse of government ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: No judge dread here after Mogoeng’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Nkosana Makate got more than enough
Opinion / Letters
5.
HILARY JOFFE: A new social compact, but what ...
Opinion

Related Articles

GUGU LOURIE: Please Call Me inventor sidelined in judge’s Vodacom ruling

Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: Vodacom and MTN riding the wave of fintech boom across Africa

Opinion / Columnists

Vodacom gets fintech boost as Vodapay gains momentum

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.