Fancy an early July punt? Sparkling Water makes much appeal

Those punters wanting an early strike on the Durban July should consider an each-way wager on Mike de Kock’s four-year-old filly Sparkling Water.

Unsurprisingly, in the early betting market on the race scheduled for July 2, the early favourite is Met winner Kommetdieding. He will be bidding for consecutive wins after his victory last year.

However, World Sports Betting is offering 18-1 a win and 189-50 a place for Sparkling Water. The latter, nearly 4-1 a place to finish in the first four, makes plenty of appeal.

The big plus as far as this wager is concerned is that De Kock confirmed to this writer that the July is very much in his thinking for the well-bred daughter of Silvano. Her last stride win in Saturday’s Turf Carriers Stayers at Kenilworth took her career record to six wins from 12 starts.

It is also worth remembering that De Kock has saddled two female July winners, Ipi Tombe (2002) and Igugu (2011).

Regular readers of this column will feel there is a bit of déjà vu about this early tip. That is correct, as the filly was recommended at 33-1 for the Summer Cup in December. Unfortunately, the filly’s jockey Kabelo Matsunyane ran into traffic problems 300m out and his mount eventually finished ninth of the 19 runners.

S’manga Khumalo, the first black jockey to win the July, on Heavy Metal in 2013, rode Sparkling Water at Kenilworth and he is likely to be keen to maintain his partnership with the filly.

As many pundits had predicted, Linebacker left his poor Queen’s Plate run behind with a bold effort in the Met in which he looked the likely winner 200m out. The Captain Of All gelding has been priced up at 15-2 for the July in his bid to give trainer Vaughan Marshall his first win in SA’s most famous race.

Marshall could have another string to his bow in Rascallion — on offer at 33-1 — as last year’s July fifth has missed the Cape season because of injury. His comeback races need to be closely monitored.

Another filly quoted at 33-1 is Gareth van Zyl’s Gimmethegreenlight mare She’s A Keeper. She raced wide in last year’s July and ran six lengths behind Kommetdieding.

Her subsequent win, ridden by Khumalo, in the Gold Bracelet was a top performance, and the five-year-old is clearly suited to the Greyville track.

So it was somewhat surprising that Van Zyl told this writer last Saturday that her objective would probably be the Garden Province Stakes. That might mean another clash with Captain’s Ransom where the outcome would likely be a place cheque.

Justin Snaith’s three-year-old Double Superlative, fourth in the Met, has been priced up 10-1 for the July. It is doubtful there will be a stampede to take that price.

Stablemate Jet Dark, a creditable second in the Met, is quoted at 20-1 with dual July winner Do It Again, whose effort in last Saturday’s race will have delighted the champion trainer.