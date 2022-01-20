Fourie on highveld assignment for Mike de Kock

Leading Cape jockey Richard Fourie makes a rare appearance at Turffontein on Saturday with the main objective of winning the Grade 3 Sea Cottage Stakes on Mike de Kock’s three-year-old Aragosta.

A R220,000 son of Rafeef, Aragosta looks certain to start favourite following his third behind Safe Passage in the Dingaans in November. The gelding had won his previous two starts.

Three lengths behind Aragosta in that race was Stuart Pettigrew’s runner Castletown, who started a well backed 11-2 chance. A tardy start didn’t help the R500,000 son of Silvano that day and he can get a lot closer this time if he gets away on terms.

It’s something of a surprise that Pettigrew has replaced Diego De Gouveia with jockey Kabelo Matsunyane. The former has ridden a number of winners for the stable this term and rode a superb finish to score on Bold Fortune at the Vaal on Tuesday.

De Kock also saddles the filly Clafoutis. Her career is back on track after a disappointing run when favourite for the Fillies Mike in November. Keagan De Melo was praised for the handling of the daughter of Flower Alley on her latest start and he retains the ride.

Sean Tarry saddles Platinum Sky for the Hollywood Syndicate and the colt has each-way claims from a favourable draw. However, his merit rating is 11 points inferior to Aragosta, whom he meets on level terms.

Fourie is in for a busy meeting as he has rides in all 10 races and he has winning chances on Sybaris (first race), Linganomore (fourth) and Grappler in the final leg of the jackpot.

Sybaris went for a walk in the market on her most recent start yet finished a close fifth behind Flame Flower. That run will have benefited the daughter of Fastnet Rock whose chief rival may be Brett Crawford’s four-year-old Halloween. Both race in the colours of Wilgerbosdrift Stud.

Supreme Dance — probably the best horse in Brett Warren’s stable — will bid to notch the fourth win of his career when he takes on the Paul Peter inmate Flying Bull in the R100,000 Middle Stakes.

Gavin Lerena is the regular pilot of this Futura colt and he will fancy his chances after going down in a photo-finish when favourite for his most recent start.

Victory for Flying Bull will be a boost for Aragosta’s chances as he finished under two lengths behind De Kock’s three-year-old in a race at Turffontein in October.

A runner worth including in trifecta and quartet bets in the Middle Stakes is Alec Laird’s filly Phoenix. She races in the colours of Bridgit Gerber, wife of the late Chris Gerber, the first owner of Rainbow Bridge.

With Xola Jacobs claiming his apprentice allowance, Phoenix will carry only 51kg and swingers with Supreme Dance may be a good way to bet on the race.

Fourie’s fourth race mount Linganomore goes to post boasting two wins and two placings from five starts and should not be far away in the 2,000m contest. The handicapper gave her only a three-point penalty for her recent narrow win.

Top weight Mike’s Chick is the likely favourite and demands respect, returning to calmer waters after finishing unplaced in the Three Troikas.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (7) Sybaris (3) Halloween (9) Escape Artist (8) Full Royalty

2nd Race: (3) About To Storm (6) Supreme Warrior (1) Val D’Orcia (4) Whafeef

3rd Race: (3) Admire Me (1) Hawker Typhoon (9) Bon Vivant (7) Elusive Current

4th Race: (6) Linganomore (1) Mike’s Chick (8) Aryaam (2) Un Deux Trois

5th Race: (12) Cap Estel (1) Keepingthepeace (13) Koopa Troopa (7) Fasinada

6th Race: (2) Supreme Dance (4) Flying Bull (7) Phoenix (11) Fire Flower

7th Race: (1) Aragosta (2) Castletown (4) Platinum Sky (7) Clafoutis

8th Race: (9) Ivalo’s Prince (6) Grappler (2) Theory Of Flight (5) Irish Tractor

9th Race: (10) Dawn Of A New Era (3) Super Agra (5) Castle Corner (1) Sacred Lotus

10th Race: (6) Princess Kesh (1) Hotchiwitchi (7) Big City Girl (13) Groundhog Day