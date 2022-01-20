Sport / Other Sport

Fourie on highveld assignment for Mike de Kock

Aragosta, with Fourie in the saddle, seems certain to start as favourite for the Grade 3 Sea Cottage Stakes at Turffontein on Saturday

20 January 2022 - 14:47 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP

Leading Cape jockey Richard Fourie makes a rare appearance at Turffontein on Saturday with the main objective of winning the Grade 3 Sea Cottage Stakes on Mike de Kock’s three-year-old Aragosta.

A R220,000 son of Rafeef, Aragosta looks certain to start favourite following his third behind Safe Passage in the Dingaans in November. The gelding had won his previous two starts.

Three lengths behind Aragosta in that race was Stuart Pettigrew’s runner Castletown, who started a well backed 11-2 chance. A tardy start didn’t help the R500,000 son of Silvano that day and he can get a lot closer this time if he gets away on terms.

It’s something of a surprise that Pettigrew has replaced Diego De Gouveia with jockey Kabelo Matsunyane. The former has ridden a number of winners for the stable this term and rode a superb finish to score on Bold Fortune at the Vaal on Tuesday.

De Kock also saddles the filly Clafoutis. Her career is back on track after a disappointing run when favourite for the Fillies Mike in November. Keagan De Melo was praised for the handling of the daughter of Flower Alley on her latest start and he retains the ride.

Sean Tarry saddles Platinum Sky for the Hollywood Syndicate and the colt has each-way claims from a favourable draw. However, his merit rating is 11 points inferior to Aragosta, whom he meets on level terms.

Fourie is in for a busy meeting as he has rides in all 10 races and he has winning chances on Sybaris (first race), Linganomore (fourth) and Grappler in the final leg of the jackpot.

Sybaris went for a walk in the market on her most recent start yet finished a close fifth behind Flame Flower. That run will have benefited the daughter of Fastnet Rock whose chief rival may be Brett Crawford’s four-year-old Halloween. Both race in the colours of Wilgerbosdrift Stud.

Supreme Dance — probably the best horse in Brett Warren’s stable — will bid to notch the fourth win of his career when he takes on the Paul Peter inmate Flying Bull in the R100,000 Middle Stakes.

Gavin Lerena is the regular pilot of this Futura colt and he will fancy his chances after going down in a photo-finish when favourite for his most recent start.

Victory for Flying Bull will be a boost for Aragosta’s chances as he finished under two lengths behind De Kock’s three-year-old in a race at Turffontein in October.

A runner worth including in trifecta and quartet bets in the Middle Stakes is Alec Laird’s filly Phoenix. She  races in the colours of Bridgit Gerber, wife of the late Chris Gerber, the first owner of Rainbow Bridge.

With Xola Jacobs claiming his apprentice allowance, Phoenix will carry only 51kg and swingers with Supreme Dance may be a good way to bet on the race.

Fourie’s fourth race mount Linganomore goes to post boasting two wins and two placings from five starts and should not be far away in the 2,000m contest. The handicapper gave her only a three-point penalty for her recent narrow win.

Top weight Mike’s Chick is the likely favourite and demands respect, returning to calmer waters after finishing unplaced in the Three Troikas.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (7) Sybaris (3) Halloween (9) Escape Artist (8) Full Royalty

2nd Race: (3) About To Storm (6) Supreme Warrior (1) Val D’Orcia (4) Whafeef

3rd Race: (3) Admire Me (1) Hawker Typhoon (9) Bon Vivant (7) Elusive Current

4th Race: (6) Linganomore (1) Mike’s Chick (8) Aryaam (2) Un Deux Trois

5th Race: (12) Cap Estel (1) Keepingthepeace (13) Koopa Troopa (7) Fasinada

6th Race: (2) Supreme Dance (4) Flying Bull (7) Phoenix (11) Fire Flower

7th Race: (1) Aragosta (2) Castletown (4) Platinum Sky (7) Clafoutis

8th Race: (9) Ivalo’s Prince (6) Grappler (2) Theory Of Flight (5) Irish Tractor

9th Race: (10) Dawn Of A New Era (3) Super Agra (5) Castle Corner (1) Sacred Lotus

10th Race: (6) Princess Kesh (1) Hotchiwitchi (7) Big City Girl (13) Groundhog Day

Mishriff can become highest-earning racehorse if he wins Saudi jackpot

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia received 700 entries from 22 countries for the two-day  Saudi Cup festival
Sport
2 days ago

Snaith stable holds the aces in R2m Cape Met

The stable will probably have four runners: Double Superlative, Jet Dark, Hoedspruit and Do It Again
Sport
20 hours ago

De Gouveia must be wary of in-form Khumalo at Vaal

Jockey’s mount Bold Fortune faces a tough opponent in Eternity Ring
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Proteas lay down leadership ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
‘We’re not getting tested’: Zverev says more ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Bavuma and Van der Dussen fire as Proteas tame ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Rising Proteas star Jansen ‘did not get picked ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Snaith stable holds the aces in R2m Cape Met
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Full house predicted for UK’s Grand National

Sport / Other Sport

Classy fillies from top stables clash in Swallow Stakes

Sport / Other Sport

The leading lights of SA horse racing in 2021

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.