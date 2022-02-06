World / Asia

Officials issue fire warning for Western Australia as families flee homes

06 February 2022 - 20:52 Agency Staff
A firefighter stands next to a vehicle as a bushfire continues to burn in Hester, Western Australia, February 5 2022. Picture: DFES/EVAN COLLIS//REUTERS
Western Australian officials have warned of “extreme to catastrophic fire conditions” as a large bushfire burnt out of control in the west of the country on Friday, forcing families to flee their homes.

More than 2,300ha have burnt over the past couple of days just west of the tourist town of Denmark, about 420km south of Perth, on Western Australia’s south coast, fuelled by gusty winds and high temperatures.

“Severe heatwave conditions and extreme to catastrophic fire dangers are forecast ... on Sunday,” the Bureau of Meteorology in Western Australia state said on Twitter.

Western Australia premier Mark McGowan urged people in risk areas to follow the emergency service’s advice, which calls for people to evacuate if the way is clear. Residents have been told not to return home.

“It is important to remind everyone to keep safe,” McGowan told a briefing.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) national broadcaster reported on Saturday that several families have already fled their homes.

Bushfires are an intrinsic part of Australia’s warmer months, thanks to high temperatures, dry conditions and the combustible nature of many native plants.

In the summer of 2019/2020, 33 people were killed, including nine firefighters, when wildfires burnt more than 17-million hectares, an area nearly half the size of Germany. 

Reuters

Past seven years the hottest on record, 2021 climate data shows

Levels of supercharged greenhouse gas methane hit new record high in 2021
News
3 weeks ago

Tonga struggles with ash, psychological trauma after eruption and tsunami

‘I thought the end of the world had come’
World
2 weeks ago

Hurricane-force winds fuel wildfires in Colorado forcing evacuations

More than 500 dwellings were engulfed in flames forcing the evacuation of entire drought-stricken towns, while local officials warn there could be ...
News
1 month ago
