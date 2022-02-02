New year goes from bad to worse for jockey Marcus

There’s a saying that “nothing’s so bad, it can’t get any worse”. That’s pretty much the situation right now for veteran jockey Anton Marcus after he was hit with an 18-day ban for causing interference in December’s Cape Guineas.

At an inquiry in Cape Town, the stipendiary board imposed the suspension after finding the 52-year-old rider guilty of causing interference on his mount, Double Superlative, to both Universal and Trip Of Fortune in the Cape Guineas (grade 1) at Kenilworth on December 18.

At the time, there was plenty of comment on social media arguing that an objection should have been lodged against the Justin Snaith runner. The result was allowed to stand.

The result of last Saturday’s Politician Stakes at Kenilworth will convince the four owners of Universal that their colt would have been involved in the finish of the Guineas if not checked by Marcus’s mount 400m out. The three-year-old won Saturday’s grade 3 contest in fine style in the hands of Craig Zackey.

Marcus had four promising rides at Saturday’s Met meeting but left the course without a winner. He did well to get his weight down to 54kg to ride Double Superlative in the main race, but the Snaith inmate found his elders too strong and had to settle for fourth place.

In the Majorca Stakes, Marcus partnered Princess Calla to a creditable third, but once again the daughter of Flower Alley found Captain’s Ransom too smart on the day.

Aussie import Real Gone Kid was fancied to give Rio Querari a run for his money in the Cape Flying Championship, but it was another disappointment for Marcus with victory going to the Highveld raider Bohica.

Though this season’s leading jockey Warren Kennedy also had a blank day at Kenilworth, the Durban-based rider may get back among the winners at the Vaal on Thursday.

In the third race, Kennedy rides Herstel for Candice Dawson and, following an unplaced run last month, the mare isn’t going to be the choice of many tipsters. However, it is possible she needed that outing and could well make the first three in the 1,000m sprint.

Roy Magner’s filly Naarah is back in calmer waters after contesting the Gardenia Handicap at Turffontein in November. The question here is whether the daughter of Vercingetorix will need the run.

See My Vision and Big Eyed Girl both arrive in good form while Ashley Fortune’s filly Abalus has never carried such a light weight (52kg).

Mike de Kock will be over the moon with Sparkling Water’s win in last Saturday’s Turf Carriers Stayers race at Kenilworth and he has booked Kennedy for Motown Magic in the sixth race. He’ll be disappointed the son of Uncle Mo is only a one-time winner, but he rates a good each-way chance against his six rivals.

Kennedy resumes his partnership with Pin Up in the eighth race in which Diane Stenger’s filly is likely to start favourite. It’s a position the grey is entitled to following her close second behind Triple Tiara hope Clafoutis.

Four different jockeys have tried to win on Frankel’s son Juan Carlos in his last six starts and the latest to try their luck is female jockey Rachel Venniker.

The in-form rider will have studied the race and will know Stuart Pettigrew’s runner Quiet Rebellion is the horse to beat.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Montmerency (5) Wildeye (6) Grand Escape (2) Sea Of Galilee

2nd Race: (10) Allez Les Bleu (3) On Cue (5) Rozara (1) Diamonds n Dust

3rd Race: (6) Herstel (4) Naarah (5) Seemyvision (7) Big Eyed Girl

4th Race: (2) Juan Carlos (8) Quiet Rebellion (1) Twin Turbo (4) Blue Moon City

5th Race: (3) Imperial Master (8) Flying Bull (2) Sell High (6) Raiseahallelujah

6th Race: (4) Motown Magic (5) My Master (2) Reunion (7) Sister Light

7th Race: (7) Cheringoma (2) Dark Travel (10) Willow Lane (11) Flying First Class

8th Race: (2) Rosaprima (4) Phoenix (3) Pin Up (10) Princess Kesh