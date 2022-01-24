Top jockey Yeni a spectator for Met day at Kenilworth

While the country’s top jockeys will head to Kenilworth on Saturday for the R2m WSB Met, popular jockey Muzi Yeni might be headed for the beach.

Yeni, currently third in the national jockeys log, was expected to ride War Of Athena in the Met but a below-par performance at Turffontein saw last season’s Triple Tiara heroine withdrawn from the Cape’s best-known event.

Some pundits expected Yeni to switch to Second Base as he was in the saddle when the four-year-old won the London News Stakes on New Year’s Day. However, Warren Kennedy got the nod on Johan Janse van Vuuren’s gelding.

To be honest, it will be a surprise if Second Base finishes in the first four on Saturday. He looked to have an each-way chance in the Summer Cup but was never in the hunt.

In the Met, the opposition is a lot stronger and includes Kommetdieding, Jet Dark, Linebacker and Double Superlative.

Yeni will travel to Turffontein on Tuesday and has six booked rides at the city track. He has a chance of notching a double on Gallic Chief (fifth race) and Super Handsome (sixth).

Following a four-lengths win on his debut for trainer Paul Matchett, Gallic Chief started favourite for a race at the Vaal but faded in the final 200m and finished five lengths behind Bartholdi.

Punters will discover whether that was just a flat run when the son of Vercingetorix clashes with Smorgasbord in the fifth race over 1,200m. While Paul Peter’s three-year-old looks above average, he does have to concede 4.5kg to Gallic Chief.

Quantum King and Bowie are two other runners with a chance of taking the R75,000 first prize — the first boasts two wins and three seconds in his six outings.

After a lean period, Sean Tarry notched a double at Turffontein last Saturday and last month’s Vaal winner, Bowie, should not be far away with Calvin Habib in the saddle.

Yeni has ridden Super Handsome on a number of occasions and he will be expecting another good effort from Robbie Sage’s stayer in the sixth race.

Though the 2,600m trip will hold no fears for Super Handsome, the gelding faces no easy task in conceding weight to Lucky Houdalakis’s runner Traveling Wilbury. With Kaidan Brewer claiming his 4kg allowance, the Dynasty filly will receive 8.5kg from Yeni’s mount.

Another of Dynasty’s progeny, Southern Song, tries 2,600m for the first time and the filly could trouble both Super Handsome and Traveling Wilbury if she stays the distance.

Candice Dawson has two form candidates, Charge Down and Portrayal, in the first race and the first is likely to start favourite with Gavin Lerena booked for the ride.

Charge Down, a son of Pomodoro, is on a retrieving mission after failing to justify short odds on his latest outing at the Vaal.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (4) Charge Down (1) Porttayal (10) Mychancetodream (3) Alabaster

2nd Race: (4) Sentbydestiny (6) Team Gold (2) Fast Love (1) Captain Lannister

3rd Race: (3) Blue Eyes (2) Money Fighter (6) Grindelwald (9) Java House

4th Race: (2) Phinda Mzala (4) South Boy (7) Vegas Hi Rise (3) In Cahoots

5th Race: (5) Gallic Chief (2) Smorgasbord (4) Quantum King (6) Bowie

6th Race: (1) Super Handsome (8) Traveling Wilbury (6) Southern Song (9) Imperious Light

7th Race: (2) Supreme Quest (1) Lemon Delight (6) Prairie Falcon (5) Lilliana

8th Race: (7) Eagle Strike (1) Suited Connector (6) So They Say (5) Flying Grace