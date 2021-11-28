Sport / Other Sport

Lyle Hewitson’s chance for big payday in Hong Kong

SA champion will compete against some of the world’s top riders on December 8

28 November 2021 - 17:48 DAVID MOLLETT
Lyle Hewitson, centre. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/YOLANDA SAAYMAN
Lyle Hewitson, centre. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/YOLANDA SAAYMAN

In tennis terms it is like a junior champion taking on Novak Djokovic in the first round of Wimbledon.

In the sport of horse racing in Hong Kong on December 8, SA champion jockey Lyle Hewitson will take on the best riders in the world such as Ryan Moore, Joao Moreira and Mickael Barzalona in the HK$1m Longines Challenge.

It is certainly a question of being thrown in at the deep end, but Hewitson, who rode 264 winners last season, finishing 92 clear of Warren Kennedy, is up for the challenge.

Hewitson, who had six mounts at Sha-Tin on Sunday, told the South China Morning Post: “It’s fantastic to be part of such a prestigious event and I look forward to every aspect of it.”

The 24-year-old will also be well aware that the meeting — at Happy Valley racecourse — provides him with an opportunity of the biggest payday of his short career. The winning jockey in the Challenge — won by Gavin Lerena in 2016 — pockets HK$50,000 (about R1m). Not bad for a night’s work.

Hewitson explained that a chain of events resulted in him ending up in Hong Kong. “I had things set in motion for Japan and unfortunately things were out of our hands with Covid-19 and it was just taking too long.

“So I decided to call it quits and get going with Hong Kong. I wanted some clarity because I’d been waiting so long and I wanted to give the Jockey Club licensing committee secretary Terry Bailey an answer so I went to the embassy myself.

“They were pretty forthright in saying that for a South African they didn’t think the borders were going to open before the end of November. For me that was a sign to head over to Hong Kong and it all works out how it is meant to.

“It’s not that I came to Hong Kong because Japan didn’t work, Hong Kong was always first and foremost but we had to set a timeline that as long as I was in Japan by a certain time, that I could be in Hong Kong by December.”

The ruling SA champion will be well aware that his first foray to the former British colony was tantamount to a Wimbledon finalist winning a game in the final round. He rode just three winners from 251 mounts.

Hewitson, who arrived in Hong Kong on November 4 and came out of quarantine on November 25, will have to be at the top of his game on December 8. Other notable jockeys competing in the Challenge are Australians James McDonald and Damian Lane, Yuga Kawada from Japan as well as Hollie Doyle and Tom Marquand representing the UK.

Meanwhile, despite every effort being made to save Saturday’s Summer Cup meeting at Turffontein, two storms rendered the track not safe for racing. A decision was made to move the 10-race programme to November 30.

Often when racing is postponed on a Saturday, the meeting is moved to the Sunday. But Phumelela racing executive Patrick Davis told the Sporting Post that the inspection panel — including jockeys — decided this was not possible.

“There was so much water on the track — which had already recorded 61mm in the preceding few days — that the unanimous view was that the track was unlikely to have been raceable on Sunday,” said Davis.

Second Base can trouble the fancied contenders in the Summer Cup

Johan Janse van Vuuren’s runner seems to be well in at the weights
Sport
3 days ago

Fortune hopes to tune up for Cup with Vaal success

Trainer will be expecting to win the seventh race with Bard of Avon or Captain Lannister
Sport
4 days ago

Punters favour War Of Athena for Summer Cup

Paul Matchett’s filly, in the hands of Muzi Yeni, is favourite for the Turffontein race on Saturday
Sport
5 days ago

De Kock’s star filly to provide Christmas cheer for punters

Trainer enters unbeaten Desert Miracle for the R500,000 WSB Cape Fillies Guineas at Kenilworth
Sport
6 days ago

Racehorse owner Greg Bortz goes on buying blitz

His three-year-old Pomp And Power wins the Concorde Cup and he buys 10 lots for R3.2m at a sale
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fifa weighs controversial Bafana-Ghana qualifier
Sport / Soccer
2.
Safa talks tough as Fifa continues the silent ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Irish rugby team Munster remain in Cape Town ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Dane van Niekerk admits being ‘tough’ on teammate ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Rassie, SA Rugby accept ban and apologise for ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Racehorse owner Greg Bortz goes on buying blitz

Sport / Other Sport

Kannemeyer hopes for belated birthday gift at Concorde Cup

Sport / Other Sport

De Melo gets a shocking draw on filly at Vaal

Sport / Other Sport

Licence transfer a ‘major step forward’ for horse racing

Sport / Other Sport

China Horse Club proving a big friend to SA bloodstock

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.