Fortune hopes to tune up for Cup with Vaal success

Ashley Fortune, represented by Majestic Mozart in Saturday’s R2m WSB Summer Cup at Turffontein, can tune up for the big day with at least one winner at the Vaal on Thursday.

While bookies rate her six-year-old as a 30-1 chance for the cup, Fortune will be expecting to win the seventh race at the Free State track with one of her three-year-olds, Bard of Avon or Captain Lannister.

With Theory Of Flight scratched, only six runners will face the starter and Bard Of Avon has strong claims in the 1,200m contest judged on his game win in the BSA Cup at Greyville in July.

More recently, Bard Of Avon, the mount of Calvin Habib, ran fifth behind Winter Stories at Turffontein when probably in need of the outing.

Captain Lannister is strong backup for the Fortune stable as, after a gelding operation, he finished third at Turffontein where he spoiled his chance with a tardy start.

Trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren and jockey Raymond Danielson also have the Summer Cup in their sights with the consistent four-year-old Second Base. In the Vaal race, they team up with Quantum King who rates the main threat to the Fortune duo.

A R240,000 son of Querari, Quantum King boasts two wins and two seconds from his five starts so will be no pushover. The form of his recent narrow defeat by Freed From Desire has been franked.

Sean Tarry will saddle a quintet of runners in the Cup with Shango and Seehaam his best prospects of another Cup win. His Vaal runner, Dockofthebay, is back in calmer waters after running unplaced in the Joburg Spring Challenge.

Fortune has a busy day ahead of her as she has 11 carded runners at the Vaal with West Point expected to make a bold bid to leave the maiden ranks in the fourth race. The Oratorio colt, who cost R625,000 when purchased from Avontuur Farm, has far to go to recoup his purchase price.

Ryan Munger, who rides West Point, can expect challenges from Sherman Brown on Jet Blast and S’manga Khumalo on Captain Of Grit.

The opening event could result in a close finish between Insatiable — runner-up in her two starts — and What A Honey who made a promising debut at Turffontein in July.

Much will depend if support comes for What A Honey after a 19-week absence. If not, Insatiable should be able to leave the maiden ranks at the third attempt.

KwaZulu-Natal trainer Gavin van Zyl seldom has runners at the Vaal so it is significant that he trucks up his three-year-old Crimson Causeway to contest the eighth race. Warren Kennedy has won on the Gimmethegreenlight filly and partners her for the sixth time.

Tarry’s filly Zimbaba has the highest merit-rating in the race but it remains to be seen whether the daughter of Legislate can concede 4.5kg to Crimson Causeway.

• The big springer in the WSB Summer Cup market on Wednesday was trainer Janse van Vuuren’s runner Second Base.

Bookmaker Lance Michael reported strong support for the gelding and quoted him fourth favourite at 8-1. World Sports Betting, the race sponsors, have Raymond Danielson’s mount at 10-1 with Hollywoodbets the most generous quoting 12.5-1.

The Pick Six at the Turffontein meeting will start with a carry-over pool of R2m and is expected to reach R10m.

SELECTIONS

1st race: (7) Insatiable (15) What A Honey (2) Moonstrike (1) Quick Run

2nd race: (14) Sonnenstrahl (6) Maradiva (7) Volluto (17) Rio Supremo

3rd race: (2) Arverni Warrior (14) Soweto Spina (4) Motor City Hitman (15) Spiderhead

4th race: (3) West Point (9) Jet Blast (5) Captain Of Grit (4) Coming In Hot

5th race: (7) Kizzmekia (18) Twice As Wild (1) Kissed By Fire (8) Scottadito

6th race: (1) Fromheretoenternity (2) Castle Corner (12) Angel Of War (7) Tambora

7th race: (5) Bard Of Avon (6) Captain Lannister (2) Quantum King (3) Dockofthebay

8th race: (7) Crimson Causeway (1) Zimbaba (5) Cavivar (2) Bat Out Of Hell

9th race: (1) Infinite Wonder (8) Lady Amherst (5) Twin Turbo (6) Supreme Dance

10th race: (16) Life Goes On (12) Midnight Badger (7) Ramchandari Road (3) Raisetheredlantern