LALI STANDER: SA golf loses two of its most passionate supporters Vivienne Player and Martin Saaiman have played their last shots

On the fairways of life you can never be certain of when you play your last shot, and sadly the time came for two of SA golf’s most passionate supporters last week.

When the First Lady of SA golf Vivienne Player lost a long battle with pancreatic cancer, she was — expectedly — in her husband’s arms...