LALI STANDER: SA golf loses two of its most passionate supporters
Vivienne Player and Martin Saaiman have played their last shots
25 August 2021 - 18:09
On the fairways of life you can never be certain of when you play your last shot, and sadly the time came for two of SA golf’s most passionate supporters last week.
When the First Lady of SA golf Vivienne Player lost a long battle with pancreatic cancer, she was — expectedly — in her husband’s arms...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now