LALI STANDER: Oh, for antics of Simon Hobday to light up the course

Unlike Open champion Morikawa, the late Simon Hobday was a live wire who played with his heart on his sleeve

20 July 2021 - 18:35 Lali Stander

Funny how sometimes you will be thinking about one thing and, before you know it, your train of thought has taken a track to another station altogether. Kind of what happened to me as I watched the final round of the Open last Sunday.

There’s no question Collin Morikawa is a flusher — a term used to describe only the sweetest timers of a golf ball...

