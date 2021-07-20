Sport / Other Sport LALI STANDER: Oh, for antics of Simon Hobday to light up the course Unlike Open champion Morikawa, the late Simon Hobday was a live wire who played with his heart on his sleeve BL PREMIUM

Funny how sometimes you will be thinking about one thing and, before you know it, your train of thought has taken a track to another station altogether. Kind of what happened to me as I watched the final round of the Open last Sunday.

There’s no question Collin Morikawa is a flusher — a term used to describe only the sweetest timers of a golf ball...