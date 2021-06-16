Opinion / Columnists LALI STANDER: Superb Garrick Higgo one of those who made step up as amateur Three-time European Tour winner and PGA Tour champion is inside the world’s top 40 BL PREMIUM

Some of the world’s best amateur golfers never quite cut the mustard as professionals, while some ammies with rather less glittering records, such as Ian Poulter, have gone on to achieve great success in the paid ranks.

Some say it is mindset, some say it is raw talent, while others maintain hard work and practice will get you there. It is almost impossible to reason, because the answer is multifaceted, but one thing is certain — there is no such thing as a sure thing in golf...