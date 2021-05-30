Sport / Other Sport

Blind climber Zhang Hong scales Mount Everest

30 May 2021 - 16:27 Muyu Xu
Mount Everest, the world highest peak see from Kathmandu, Nepal. Picture: REUTERS/MONIKA DEUPALA
Mount Everest, the world highest peak see from Kathmandu, Nepal. Picture: REUTERS/MONIKA DEUPALA

Beijing — A 46-year old Chinese man has scaled the tallest peak in the world from the Nepal side, becoming the first blind man in Asia and the third in the world to climb Mount Everest.

“No matter if you’re disabled or normal, whether you have lost your eyesight or you have no legs or hands, it doesn’t matter as long as you have a strong mind, you can always complete a thing that other people say you can’t,” Zhang Hong told Reuters.

Zhang completed the 8,849m high Himalayan feat on May 24 with three high-altitude guides, and returned to the base camp on Thursday.

Born in southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, Zhang lost his sight at the age of 21 due to glaucoma. He was inspired by Erik Weihenmayer, a blind American mountaineer who scaled Everest in 2001, and began training under the guidance of his mountain guide friend Qiang Zi.

Nepal reopened Mount Everest in April for foreigners after it was shut in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was still very scared, because I couldn’t see where I was walking, and I couldn’t find my centre of gravity, so sometimes I would fall,” said Zhang.

“But I kept thinking because even though it was hard, I had to face those difficulties, this is one component of climbing, there are difficulties and dangers and this is the meaning of climbing.” 

Reuters

China to set up ‘quarantine rope’ on Mount Everest

Tibetan team climbs from China’s northern slopes to erect the rope
World
2 weeks ago

Just how high is Mount Everest?

Kathmandu and Beijing had differed over its exact height but have now agreed that the official height is a bit more than their previous calculations
World
5 months ago

Study rates chances of reaching Everest summit

Climbers twice as likely to reach Mount Everest summit but 'death zone' crowding soars, study shows
World
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Thomas Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Apathy over Proteas’ Windies ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Alaba over the moon with move to Real Madrid
Sport / Soccer
4.
Caster Semenya targets 5,000m slot at Tokyo ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Pirates lick Amazulu to vie for second spot
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Thomas Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

Sport / Soccer

GAVIN RICH: Injuries to De Jager and Snyman could have big effect on Bok ...

Opinion / Columnists

No obstacle too high for a daring athlete

Life

How to prepare for Everesting, the pinnacle of endurance cycling

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.