No obstacle too high for a daring athlete
World champion obstacle course race champion describes his record-setting feat in Soweto on November 17
23 November 2020 - 05:09
Rope climbing is not a sport. Rather it is one discipline of many that often forms part of the competitive challenges in racecourses tackled by obstacle course racers (OCR).
On Tuesday November 17, as the sun rose over Johannesburg, Thomas van Tonder elevated the discipline to new heights when he climbed 90m up a free-hanging rope between the Soweto Towers. ..
