How to prepare for Everesting, the pinnacle of endurance cycling
Climbing the height of the eponymous mountain on a single ride is growing in popularity
16 November 2020 - 05:02
Everesting is a thing and it is growing in popularity. If you love the hill on your regular ride, you should think about turning it up a notch and climb more than 8,000m.
“Everesting is climbing the equivalent height of Mount Everest on a bicycle in one go,” explains Pretoria-based cyclist Marisa van der Linde. “You have to accumulate the 8,848m of vertical ascent on a single hill without going to sleep at any time,” she says.
