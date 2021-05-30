GAVIN RICH: Injuries to De Jager and Snyman could have big effect on Bok approach
Six/two split on World Cup bench gave team chance to bring in an extra lock to give them a fresh tight five
30 May 2021 - 16:14
Jacques Nienaber is in the fortunate position of not having many injuries to deal with as he approaches his first big act as Springbok coach by announcing a 45-man squad for the British and Irish Lions series on Saturday, but it will be interesting to see how those he does have will affect his plans.
Apart from the players who have retired — Francois Louw, Tendai Mtawarira and Schalk Brits — most of the players who were part of the group that won the World Cup in Japan in 2019 are in the frame for selection to the group that will be named on Saturday night...
