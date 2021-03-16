Sport / Other Sport

Team New Zealand on brink of America’s Cup triumph

TNZ wins ninth race over Luna Rossa to take a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 match

16 March 2021 - 18:55 Ian Ransom
Peter Burling of New Zealand (left) and Blair Tuke in 2016. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Auckland — Team New Zealand (TNZ) moved within one race win of a second successive America’s Cup triumph but their hopes of sealing the match on Tuesday disappeared when race 10 was abandoned due to unfavourable wind off the coast of Auckland.

After a short postponement, defender TNZ won the ninth race by 30sec over Luna Rossa in 25min 29sec to take a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 match.

TNZ will get the chance to win the “Auld Mug” when racing resumes on Wednesday.

“Pretty tight race all in all,” TNZ helmsman Peter Burling said after race nine. “One little right shift ... really decided it for us. It’s great to walk away with another win as well. We’re just going out and trying to keep learning and improving and doing what we can. We’ll keep fighting for as long as it takes.”

Challenger Luna Rossa sailed off in disappointment after having been passed late in the fifth leg due to a tactical blunder. That allowed TNZ to reel in the Italians by the fifth mark and power away over the final leg to a dominant win.

The second race was postponed for about 10 minutes due to unsuitable conditions in the Hauraki Gulf and then abandoned shortly before the 6pm local time deadline.

Having lost both races on Monday due to a tactical mistake and poor execution, Luna Rossa were again culpable in their defeat on Tuesday. They cemented a lead after an aggressive manoeuvre pushed TNZ wide of the second mark and held onto it until deciding to shift to the left of the course on the fifth leg.

TNZ found more wind on the right and quickly overtook the Italians before the fifth mark, then left them no chance by roaring through the final leg to the finish.

Luna Rossa’s Jimmy Spithill apologised to his teammates over the radio for the gaffe while his co-helmsman Francesco Bruni said they had to put the disappointment behind them. “Yeah, unfortunately, obviously it was a painful [result] but chin up and keep fighting hard,” said Bruni.

“I’m very proud of the full team ... we just couldn’t get every shift right and we missed this opportunity but we need to think about the next race. We can still win races, for sure.”

Reuters

Team New Zealand take lead, close in on America’s Cup

Challenger Luna Rossa pay dearly for poor tactics and botched execution in races they led from the start
1 day ago

Italians and New Zealanders all square in America’s Cup

First two races has the rivals at 1-1 off the coast of Auckland
6 days ago

Speed, agility of America’s Cup yachts impress captains

Team New Zealand and Italy to compete in keel-less boats with speeds of 100km/h
1 week ago

