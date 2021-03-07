Sport / Other Sport

New Zealand skipper enjoys the pressure before America’s Cup defence

07 March 2021 - 17:07 Arvind Sriram
Peter Burling of New Zealand (left) and Blair Tuke in 2016. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Bengaluru — Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling is ready to take on the pressure that comes with spearheading his team’s America’s Cup defence on home shores when racing begins against Italy’s Luna Rossa in Auckland on Wednesday.

Burling, an Olympic gold medallist, was helmsman in 2017 when TNZ wrested the “Auld Mug” from Oracle Team USA in Bermuda, but he will also serve as skipper this year as they bid to retain the trophy, which is a national obsession in New Zealand.

“I think I quite enjoy the pressure,” Burling told the Herald. “I’ve been competing on pretty big stages for quite a while. It’s something you get used to and I think pressure is where I get the best out of myself.

“When you are a sportsperson you want to be challenged, you want to have people excited by what you do. It’s been pretty incredible to see how many Kiwis have been out on the water or watching the events on TV — an incredible spectacle.”

Burling is looking to follow in the footsteps of Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill and pilot back-to-back America’s Cup triumphs, though personal milestones are not a top priority for the 30-year-old.

“The one thing I really like to go into an event with is knowing that you have given your all and you are going to the start line in the best possible position you could,” he said. “As a team, we have really picked up that kind of ethos.”

Luna Rossa crush Team UK to book America’s Cup showdown

Britons got off to a confident start but the Italians roared back into the contest
Sport
2 weeks ago

Luna Rossa oppose delaying Challenger Series final over Auckland lockdown

Final against Ineos should resume on Friday and the title should be awarded by February 24, Italian team says
Sport
2 weeks ago

Luna Rossa’s Jimmy Spithill calls for improvements ahead of Ineos showdown

Italian team determined to put in loads of sweat and tears against British to secure showdown with Team New Zealand in bid to win America’s Cup
Sport
1 month ago

Team UK on top in America’s Cup challenger series

New York Yacht Club American Magic denied their first points in the series when Patriot capsized in the second race
Sport
1 month ago

