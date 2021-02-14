Sport / Other Sport

Simona Halep battles past Swiatek to set up Serena showdown

Romanian avenges shock defeat by Polish teenager in French Open

14 February 2021 - 20:00 Hardik Vyas
Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, February 14 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE
Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, February 14 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

Melbourne — Second seed Simona Halep survived an early wobble to beat Iga Swiatek 3-6 6-1 6-4 in the Australian Open fourth round on Sunday as the Romanian avenged her shock defeat by the Polish teenager at the same stage of the 2020 French Open.

After an error-prone opening set, Halep reeled off five consecutive games across the second and third sets before sealing her 100th Grand Slam win to set up an eagerly anticipated quarterfinal clash with Serena Williams.

Swiatek, who knocked out Halep en route to her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris, used her booming groundstrokes to save two break points in the seventh game before immediately breaking the Romanian to love on her way to claiming the opening set.

World No 2 Halep roared back with an early break in the second set as her crafty baseline play frustrated her teenage opponent, who made a string of errors. Halep, who committed 10 of her 17 unforced errors in the opening set, said she initially struggled to cope with Swiatek’s powerful forehands.

“I knew I had to change something, because I was hitting too strong and too flat,” Halep, the 2018 finalist, said. “I moved her a little bit better and that’s why she started to miss and probably lost her rhythm.

“The court is very fast and not easy, because it is sliding so much, but I am just trying to focus on myself as much as possible.”

Ahead of her quarterfinal against Williams, Halep can draw confidence from their previous meeting when she secured only her second win over the American to claim the 2019 Wimbledon title.

Williams kept her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title going with a hard-fought 6-4 2-6 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka.

“Legend. She is the best,” Halep said of her longtime rival. “It is always tough, I have experience, so many matches against her. I will just try to enjoy and play my best, because you only beat Serena if you play your best.” 

Reuters

Novak Djokovic overcomes fitness doubts with win over Raonic

Serb becomes second player after Roger Federer to reach 300 Grand Slam match wins
Sport
4 hours ago

Feverish crowd cheers Kyrgios on to epic comeback

Mercurial Australian saves two match points on his way to victory
Sport
4 days ago

Barty off to a flying start in Australian Open first round in Melbourne

World No 1 beats Danka Kovinic in Australian Open first round and next faces local wild card Daria Gavrilova
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Sharks’ deal with US majority shareholder MVM ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
F1 to freeze engine development from 2022
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Luna Rossa in control of America’s Cup Challenger ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sheikh Hamdan’s wind down of Australia operations ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Teen Jannik Sinner joins the Djokovic club

Sport / Other Sport

Novak Djokovic serves up masterclass on favourite court

Sport / Other Sport

Australian Open ready to roll after pandemic jitters

Sport / Other Sport

Barty outmuscles Muguruza to win Yarra Valley Classic

Sport / Other Sport

Serena Willams sizzles as Barty and Kenin battle through

Sport / Other Sport

Rafa Nadal wants to talk tennis, not quarantine

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.