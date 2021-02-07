Sport / Other Sport

tennis

Teen Jannik Sinner joins the Djokovic club

Italian youngster bounces back from slow start to beat his compatriot in Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open

07 February 2021 - 19:04 Arvind Sriram
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his final singles match against Italy's Stefano Travaglia in Melbourne, Australia, February 7 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his final singles match against Italy's Stefano Travaglia in Melbourne, Australia, February 7 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

Bengaluru — Italian teenager Jannik Sinner beat compatriot Stefano Travaglia 7-6(4) 6-4 in the Great Ocean Road Open final on Sunday in Melbourne, becoming the youngest player to have won two ATP titles since Novak Djokovic in 2006.

The 19-year-old, who won the Sofia Open at the end of 2020, came through a marathon contest against Karen Khachanov in the previous round of the Australian Open warm-up and made a slow start to the final, having to wrestle back a break of serve in the opening set before taking it in a tiebreak.

Sinner twice led by a break in the second set but failed to drive home his advantage, allowing Travaglia to stick around in the contest.

But a third break at 4-4 put Sinner in position to serve for the match and he sealed his second career title when Travaglia dumped a forehand into the net.

“Yesterday I had a tough match against Karen, so today I’m very happy with my performance,” he said. “Sometimes you feel a bit tired, and for me that was in the second set.

“But you have to find a solution, which I’ve done today, and for that I’m very proud.”

Sinner opens his Australian Open campaign against 11th seed Denis Shapovalov on Monday and the Italian expects another tight contest.

“It’s going to be a tough match for sure against Denis. It’s going to be an interesting one, we are both very young players, and I’m just excited,” he said.

Reuters

Australian Open warm-up matches off due to one positive coronavirus test

A quarantine hotel worker in Melbourne returned a positive test result on Wednesday, but organisers say it’s too soon to panic
Sport
4 days ago

Rafa Nadal wants to talk tennis, not quarantine

Players want to entertain fans and people who are suffering due to Covid-19, world No 2 says
Sport
1 week ago

Hundreds forced to isolate as Australian Open is hit by Covid-19

Up to 600 players and staff have been forced into quarantine after a hotel worker tested positive for the virus
Sport
4 days ago

Serena Willams sizzles as Barty and Kenin battle through

Williams reaches the quarterfinals at the Australian Open as top two seeds scrape through
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Teen Jannik Sinner joins the Djokovic club
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Luke Ferraris is rising star in jockey ranks ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Harry Kane is back to lead Tottenham to winning ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Rise-Up series helps Hennie Otto deal with death ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Rescuers troubled by scene of Motjeka Madisha ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Serena Williams cruises in Yarra Valley Classic opener

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic should set an example as LeBron James of tennis, Kyrgios says

Sport / Other Sport

Aussie Open chief rules out change of dates or format

Sport / Other Sport

Murray likely to miss Australian Open after testing positive for Covid-19

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.