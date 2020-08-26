Snaith looking to outgun Tarry at big Greyville meeting

Justin Snaith will not have enjoyed finishing second with R2.7m less earnings than Sean Tarry in last season’s trainers log, but will be looking to get a jump-start on his rival this term at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Saturday.

It is a fascinating 10-race programme at the Durban track, and in a number of races it’s a straight Snaith vs Tarry clash, which makes for mouthwatering entertainment.

The races that can go to either the Snaith or Tarry stables are:

Race 3: The Debutante Stakes, where Tarry’s Ecstatic Green looks sure to go well and is preferred to stablemate Slalom Queen. Snaith does not have a lot of hope here, with 20-1 chance Keep The Lights On.

Race 5: Thekwini Stakes, in which Tarry’s speedy Caralluma is a big runner in the hands of Lyle Hewitson and should prove too smart for stablemate Dubawi Princess. Trickster is the Snaith runner here.

Race 6: Premier’s Champion. Forget about the two top stables here. Native Tongue (Snaith) and Tarry’s runner Willow Express will be hoping for place cheques.

Race 7: Gold Cup. Neither Snaith nor Tarry send out really fancied candidates — Snaith saddles Magnificent Seven while Tarry has two chances with Shenanigans — better run in Gold Vase — and Before Noon.

Race 8: Mercury Sprint. Quite possible it will be a Snaith-Tarry exacta here. The former saddles the favourite Kasimir, but Tarry has a trio of talented performers in Eden Roc, Chimichuri Run and Warrior’s Rest.

Race 9: Champions Cup. This column’s advice is to take the boxed exacta with Snaith’s July third Do It Again and Tarry’s runner Cirillo. Some say the latter is better over the shorter distance, but he ran a cracker when third behind Rainbow’s Bridge in the 1,800m Champion Stakes.

Race 10: Gold Bracelet. Snaith will hope to end the meeting on a high with Miyabi Gold, who has been priced up the short-priced favourite. No show in the July, but these are calmer waters and he should be too good for stablemate Sleeping Single. Tarry will be out to spoil the party with Victoria Paige.

So Snaith has a realistic prospect of what cricket commentators call a “fifer” with Nexus, Erik The Red, Kasimir, Do It Again and Miyabi Gold. Tarry’s best chances may rest with his three-year-old fillies Ecstatic Green and Caralluma. Intriguing fare, indeed.

Trainer Lucky Houdalakis has his team in good form and his four-year-old Spanish Boy can follow up his recent course win in the seventh race at the Vaal on Thursday.

A son of champion sire Silvano, Spanish Boy won with something in hand a fortnight ago and jockey Devin Habib is certain to fancy his chances of another win. The chief threat may come from Tarry’s runner Precious Stone.

Though champion jockey Warren Kennedy was winnerless at Tuesday’s meeting, he should go close on the three-year-old filly Lotus in the third race. The daughter of Flower Alley finished second on her debut in a Work Riders event.

On form, the fourth race looks a match between The Eighth Lord and Marrakech, and the first-named gets the nod to open her account for Corné Spies’s stable.

VAAL SELECTIONS

1st Race: (6) Gang Leader (1) Jacalac (7) Godswood (8) Ownyourownfate

2nd Race: No Selection

3rd Race: (10) Lotus (1) Only The Brave (3) Lass Going West (14) My Sugar Baby

4th Race: (1) The Eighth Lord (2) Marrakech (12) Ultimate Warrior (9) Purple Warrior

5th Race: (9) Bold Ellie (6) The Brass Way (8) The Makwakkers (4) Street Flyer

6th Race: (10) Sacred Dawn (1) Barak (9) Palace Green (7) Illuminate

7th Race: (6) Spanish Boy (4) Precious Stone (1) Ring Of Fire (7) Pearl Of Siberia

8th Race: (5) Mind Reader (2) Top Drawer (9) Phillydelphia (12) Roksolana