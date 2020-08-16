Well-bred Oscar Wilde ready for next chapter in his career

When it comes to naming horses, SA breeders get the wooden spoon. In contrast to the Coolmore operation in Ireland which invariably selects strong names, some here simply fall into the boring category.

Happily, that is not the case in the sixth race at the Vaal on Monday when a choicely bred son of Dynasty named Oscar Wilde makes his reappearance after a nine-month absence.

Oscar Wilde is the famous Irish poet and playwright who was born in 1856 and died in 1900.

It was not surprising that this horse — bred and named by Drakenstein Stud — caught the eye of Mary Slack and Michael Javett when offered at the 2018 National Yearling Sale.

Oscar Wilde made a winning debut in the hands of Gavin Lerena at Turffontein in November 2019 but has not been out since. Now a gelding, something must have gone amiss with the horse, but if there is one man who can fix problems it is trainer Mike de Kock.

Of course, the betting market will be the best guide to whether Oscar Wilde can remain unbeaten and — if needing the outing — the runner likely to take advantage is Lucky Houdalakis’s four-year-old Trend Master.

Though it took some time for Trend Master to win his maiden, the son of Master Of My Fate has got his act together in recent starts and hails from a stable which was in hot form last week.

Whatever the fate of Oscar Wilde, De Kock will be expecting his four-year-old Shadow Creek to exit the maiden ranks by winning the fifth race. The son of Captain Al ran second under Luke Ferraris last time out and the champion apprentice retains the ride.

Piere Strydom may pose the main threat to Shadow Creek on trainer Romeo Francis’s four-year-old El Romiachi, who has filled the runner-up berth on his last two outings.

This race is a maiden handicap which means two three-year-olds, The Eighth Lord and Summerdale, both enter the reckoning in this 1,600m contest.

Jockey S’manga Khumalo did this column a good turn last Saturday by winning on Bohica — backed from 5-1 to 2-1 — at Turffontein. The former champion’s best ride on Monday may be the consistent four-year-old Captain Hindsight, who is bidding to notch the fourth win of his career.

Trained by Ashley Fortune, Captain Hindsight is unbeaten at the Free State track and he gets the vote to beat home Old Man Tyme and Fitzwilliam.

Khumalo could end the meeting on a high as his eighth race mount Blow Me Down boasts consistent form and is better off at the weights with his recent conqueror Category Four.

Paul Peter’s runners are in good order and his Trippi colt Kwite A Trip looks worth a decent each-way bet in the second race. The three-year-old encountered traffic problems on his debut at Turffontein, but he should go close granted a smoother passage this time.

VAAL SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Ashanti (3) Single Red Rose (2) Bitter Wind (4) Zodiac Princess

2nd Race: (11) Kwite A Trip (6) Lion Cruise (7) Marrakech (8) Procrastinator

3rd Race: (14) Wishonaire (3) Grey Street (2) Fort Love (6) Smart Deal

4th Race: (2) Stunning (7) Lass Going West (1) Flower Season (3) St Joseph’s Lily

5th Race: (1) Shadow Creek (2) El Romiachi (5) The Eighth Lord (6) Summerdale

6th Race: (2) Oscar Wilde (5) Trend Master (12) War Jewel (6) Norland

7th Race: (2) Captain Hindsight (3) Old Man Tyme (7) Fitzwilliam (1) Arapaho

8th Race: (5) Blow Me Down (3) Category Four (6) Certifiable (7) Putins Promise