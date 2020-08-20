Locals hope Art Power can down Battaash in York sprint

In the now open pubs and sports bars in Yorkshire there has been one topic this week: can locally trained Art Power down the favourite Battaash in Friday’s Nunthorpe Stakes at York?

Trained by Tim Easterby, Art Power has gone from strength to strength in 2020 and his conditioner’s prayer for rain has been answered.

“I wanted it to rain. We’re fine over five furlongs because I wouldn’t want him on really quick ground because it’s not all about the Nunthorpe,” said Easterby.

“He goes on fast ground but the pace you need for that race on fast ground might be the thing. Now it’s rained it’s definitely the right way to go,” he said.

But many pundits believe Art Power’s followers must be smoking an illegal substance. They say his successful step up to pattern company in Ireland is far inferior form to that achieved by Battaash this year.

After Battaash’s fourth consecutive win in the King George Stakes at Goodwood where he started 2-7 favourite, one scribe described the performance as “like covering a cricket pitch (22 yards) in just over a second”.

Trainer Charlie Hills was impressed with the performance and told reporters: “You could say sprinters are at their best when they get older and he is fully matured. Mentally he’s fantastic and in a really good spot.”

Asked whether Battaash might head for the Breeders Cup in the US after York, Hills said: “The US would be exciting, but we’ll speak to Sheikh Hamdan and the team about that.”

US trainer Wesley Ward has withdrawn his two-year-old Golden Pal and the betting now suggests the Nunthorpe is a match race. Bet365 quotes Battaash at 1-2 with Art Power at 5-2.

What will be all important to Battaash’s chances is how he behaves in the preliminaries before the race. In the past he has developed a “bad boy” image by getting stirred up, but Hills is convinced he has quietened down as he has got older.

Meanwhile, racing scribes were scrambling for superlatives as Charlie Appleby’s star performer Ghaiyyath routed his opposition in Wednesday’s grade 1 Juddmonte Stakes on the Knavesmire, leading from start to finish.

“He’s definitely the best horse I’ve ridden without a doubt. He can do things other horses don’t do. He gives you confidence. His comfort zone is different to other horses,” enthused jockey William Buick.

Appleby said: “At Godolphin we’ve always tried to get great horses like Ghaiyyath and for him to deliver on each occasion this season has been fantastic for everybody.”

Bookmaker reaction to the result was to slash Ghaiyyath’s price for the Arc De Triomphe in Paris in October from 9-1 to 6-1. Enable and Love remain co-favourites at 3-1.

Regarding the Arc, Appleby said: “There are plenty of options but, of course, I would love to go to the Arc. It’s a race we all love to win. We didn’t race in it last year to make up the numbers — hopefully we might have a serious contender.”