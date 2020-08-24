No easy highveld return for champion jockey Kennedy

Warren Kennedy returns to the highveld on Tuesday for the first time since being crowned champion jockey, but the 38-year-old might jet home to KwaZulu-Natal empty-handed.

Though Kennedy has five booked rides at the Vaal — three for Paul Peter — there look to be no standout mounts in the eight-race programme.

Peter provided Kennedy with many of his winners last season and the champ is full of praise for the Turffontein trainer.

“It’s a pleasure to ride for him. He lets you do your own thing. It's amazing how he churns out the winners just like a conveyor belt.”

Probably the pick of Kennedy’s quintet of rides is Peter’s five-year-old Gold Griffin who takes on 11 rivals in the seventh race over 2,000m. A son of Greys Inn, the gelding finished only three lengths behind Imperial Ruby in the Gold Bowl and that winner is fancied to run well in Saturday’s Gold Cup in Durban.

However, Gold Griffin has a tendency to forfeit valuable ground with slow starts and this could result in Sell High posting an overdue win in the hands of Piere Strydom.

Trained by Dorrie Sham, Sell High has finished runner-up in each of his last three outings so owner John Finlayson will be hoping his luck changes this time.

Two other runners to consider for exotic perms are African Adventure, the mount of Muzi Yeni, and veteran Hidden Magic to be ridden by Craig Zackey.

Kennedy’s second race mount Nussply rates an each-way chance judged on his second start, but he finished four lengths behind Torben Spirit in the race won by MK’s Pride. Supreme Elevation has been placed in three of his last four starts and enters the reckoning.

Luke Ferraris was in the saddle for The Gypsy King’s two recent seconds and Peter has kept faith with the champion apprentice in the first leg of the jackpot. Bold Resolve, a R600,000 son of Master Of My Fate trained by Mike de Kock, looks the right horse for the exacta.

Apprentice Jeffrey Syster is getting a number of good rides and his 2.5kg claim will reduce Duchess Of Windsor's weight to 61kg in the sixth race. This may enable the daughter of Duke Of Marmalade to open her account though Robbie Sage's filly, Euphoriant, may prove a tough rival.

Anton Marcus has not managed to get Dancinginthewind, stablemate of Duchess Of Windsor, home in two recent outings in KZN, but is likely to finish in the money once again.

Another apprentice, Nathan Klink, rode 33 winners last term and he can go close on Brett Webber’s six-year-old In The Game in the final leg of the Pick 6. The youngster will be pleased he has a favourable draw and this could prove important against his chief rivals which include Master Boulder, Shortstop and Out Of The Rainbow.

Selections

1st Race: (2) Incognito (4) Sea Island (1) Rose Dancer (12) Because I Can

2nd Race: (2) Torben Spirit (1) Nussply (8) Supreme Elevation (10) Gimmethegoahead

3rd Race: (3) Fresh From The US (1) Eppagilia (2) Untamed Tiger (9) Carolina Reaper

4th Race: (2) The Gypsy King (4) Bold Resolve (1) Pure South (3) Foreign Field

5th Race: (1) Cappella Magna (11) Ancient Rome (4) Drummer Dude (2) Tricky Business

6th Race: (1) Duchess Of Windsor (4) Euphoriant (3) Dancinginthewind (2) Nabella

7th Race: (3) Sell High (2) Gold Griffin (7) Hidden Agenda (5) African Adventure

8th Race: (13) In The Game (4) Master Boulder (7) Shortstop (6) Out Of The Rainbow